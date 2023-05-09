‘NO IDEA’: Trump pleads ignorance on Truth Social after found liable of sexual assault, ordered to pay $5 million

The jury in the civil suit writer E. Jean Carroll filed against former President Donald Trump has found him liable of sexual assault.

Carroll claimed that Trump raped her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the 1990s. Last year, she sued him for battery over the alleged assault and defamation for calling her allegations “a complete con job” and “a Hoax and a lie” in a post on Truth Social.

Trump remained defiant, though absent from court, throughout the trial.

On Tuesday, the jury ruled in Carroll’s favor regarding sexual assault—though not rape—and defamation. It awarded her $5 million in damages.

The verdict was unanimous.

One of the jurors is a Tim Pool devotee, according to MSNBC. (This came out during voir dire.)



The jury was unanimous.



That means a right winger voted to hold Trump liable for sexual assault. That's pretty huge. — 🤌🏾 Imani Gandy 👆🏾 (@AngryBlackLady) May 9, 2023

After reading the verdict, the judge told the jurors that they have the right to identify themselves and talk about the case publicly, but urged them against it. Adam Klasfeld of Law & Crime reports that the judge ordered them not to identify other jurors.

Trump’s many critics celebrated the verdict. “It’s about time!!” wrote one.

🚨INTRODUCING-E. Jean Carroll proved the former 2x impeached President Donald Trump has a new title and is being held liable for Sexual Assault. It’s about time!! Everyone knows there are many, many more victims. I guess “stars” CAN’T do whatever they want to women. pic.twitter.com/kanGGlhkF6 — Laurie🪬 (@Laurieluvsmolly) May 9, 2023

Trump himself continued denying the charge even after the jury rendered its decision.

In a post on Truth Social, he claimed to have “NO IDEA” who Carroll is and repeated his oft-used line that the trial was “A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME.”