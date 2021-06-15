marjorie taylor greene holocaust museum apology

TODAY/YouTube

After visiting Holocaust Museum, Marjorie Taylor Greene says genocide isn’t the same as a mask mandate

Almost no one is buying her apology, though.

Claire Goforth 

Claire Goforth

Tech

Published Jun 15, 2021   Updated Jun 15, 2021, 12:52 pm CDT

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is struggling to convince people of her sincerity as she attempts to walk back her comments on mask mandates and genocide after touring the Holocaust Museum.

Featured Video Hide

Last month, Greene told a right-wing podcast that requiring people in Congress to wear masks was “exactly the type of abuse” as the Nazis requiring Jewish people to wear Stars of David. Greene then doubled down. “Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazis forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” she tweeted days later.

Advertisement Hide

The second comparison earned her recrimination from fellow Republicans. House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) released a statement calling her comments “appalling” and “deeply troubling.” Ben Shapiro, who is Jewish, said her statements were “demented nonsense” that’s “both insulting and insane.”

Facing mounting criticisms, Greene apologized.

Yesterday, Greene, a QAnon conspiracy theorist, arranged a secret trip to the Holocaust Museum. Afterwards she claimed that she now realizes how bad the genocide of the Jewish people really was.

Greene said that she’d spent “weeks” thinking about it, and she now understands that systematic murder of 6 million Jews doesn’t really compare to being required to wear a piece of fabric over your mouth and nose to minimize the risk of transmitting a deadly virus.

“The Holocaust is—there’s nothing comparable to it,” she said. “…The horrors of the Holocaust are something that some people don’t even believe happened.”

Advertisement Hide

From our friends at Nautilus

Here’s where you can get free weed for getting a COVID vaccine
The COVID vaccine will not, in fact, turn you into a magnet
COVID rates are falling, but people are still struggling with pandemic insomnia
Can your work require you to get a COVID vaccine?
Is it safe to get a tattoo after you get the vaccine?

People are struggling to take her apology at face value.

“So she made it to public office having little to no knowledge of the most catastrophic world event of the last 80 years?” one person tweeted skeptically.

Advertisement Hide

Some found it even more difficult to believe Greene because she noted that she visited Auschwitz concentration camp, where 1 million perished at the hands of the Nazis, as a teen.

Advertisement Hide

Greene may have been hoping for redemption, but she found little forgiveness online.

Advertisement Hide

David Weissman, who started a petition to expel Greene from Congress, tweeted, “I wanted to accept Marjorie Taylor Greene’s apology for her COVID restrictions, especially when people have forgiven me for my hateful past.

“But you guys are right, she’s not sincere and will continue to be the antisemitic troll who should be expelled from Congress.”

Advertisement Hide

The petition has more than 200,000 signatures as of this writing.

This week’s top technology stories

‘Spotify is aiding and abetting abusers’: Users call out streaming music giant for lacking a block feature
How South Carolina became a troubling new hub for QAnon
Biden cut funding for his broadband push—will it be enough to close the digital divide?
Trump hotel purposely spiked prices to keep out QAnon supporters, hacked police data reveals
Hacked police data reveal Boogaloo Boy ‘target’ list on eve of Biden inauguration
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Jun 15, 2021, 10:26 am CDT

Claire Goforth

Claire Goforth is an award winning journalist covering politics and justice from her home base in Jacksonville, Florida. Her work has appeared in publications ranging from regional alt-weeklies to the Guardian.

Claire Goforth