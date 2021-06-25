‘Hillbilly Elegy’ author roasted for tweeting that generals shouldn’t read about white rage

On Friday, author and potential congressional hopeful J.D. Vance waded into the fight between Republicans and the military. Vance probably should’ve kept his thoughts to himself, because he urged generals not to read books about “white rage.”

That was, as many were quick to point out, a central theme of his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy.

The highly unexpected grudge match between conservatives and the military was sparked by an exchange earlier this week between Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, about critical race theory, the right’s new favorite ideological enemy.

Gaetz attempted to criticize the military for being woke, another favorite target of conservatives, and was, to most observers, thoroughly schooled. “I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military, our general officers, our commissioned, noncommissioned officers of being, quote, ‘woke’ or something else, because we’re studying some theories that are out there,” Milley said.

The exchange became a signal to rally Republicans against Milley in particular and the military generally. Tucker Carlson called Milley a “pig” and “stupid” on his show. Dinesh D’Souza called him a “pompous ass.” Others followed suit.

Today, J.D. Vance joined the fray.

“I personally would like American generals to read less about ‘white rage’ (whatever that is) and more about ‘not losing wars,’” Vance tweeted.

This was an interesting take coming from Vance. His 2016 memoir was extensively centered on disaffected white people. He’s also written about race relations for National Review and lectured on the same.

“Nobody would even know who you are if not for the book you wrote about ‘white rage,'” Timothy Burke replied to Vance’s tweet. “Did you somehow forgetting writing it?”

“Is there any irony left in the world after this?” wondered one Twitter user.

The man who wrote a book titled "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis" now claims ignorance to what "white rage" could possibly be? https://t.co/hsA5y3K3OT — Can't spell Kyrie Irving without the Third I (@Omagus) June 25, 2021

White rage is your whole shtick, my dude. — soonergrunt 🇺🇸 A Capybara Appreciation Account (@soonergrunt) June 25, 2021

lol, guy who wrote a shitty book to make money off white rage now unclear on whatever it is, tells the troops they’re losers. Where have I seen this before pic.twitter.com/NkS6RicjdH — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) June 25, 2021

Yes. The anti-intellectual message of 'read less' from a guy who wrote a book about a guy trying to focus on the opportunities afforded by higher education. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 25, 2021

Also this guy, "Read my book about white rage and why white folks shouldn't be blamed for being racist, it's just anxiety and Ambien… also racism but mostly it's the racism." — JadeinNM (@Jadeinnm) June 25, 2021

jd vance ratchets the hypocrisy up to back-to-back tweets, a daring move pic.twitter.com/bdzrnXr0iG — Roger Sollenberger found true love, suckers (@SollenbergerRC) June 25, 2021

American General: let me consult my “how to win wars for dummies” manual. — “Celia” (@_celia_bedelia_) June 25, 2021

"Don't buy my product" says the horrible salesperson. https://t.co/wJjb2oM3of — DWIGT RORTUGAL (@cwBOGUS) June 25, 2021

You heard him, generals: don't read Hillbilly Elegy! https://t.co/kmQBBptTnY — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) June 25, 2021

Many used the opportunity to criticize Hillbilly Elegy.

I’ll watch Cats (2019) a million times before I’d ever consider Hillbilly Elegy an “accurate” depiction of low income people. This goes for both the book and film adaptation. https://t.co/93CWAPntzY — Nicholas Jennings 🎥 (@NickJennings2k9) June 25, 2021

My mother advised be to buy two copies of Hillbilly Hootenanny — one to shit on and the other to cover it up with. — Office of the Former President & Massage Parlor (@StillNotPHarris) June 25, 2021

Vance’s sincerity was also questioned. Some felt that the Ohioan venture capitalist, who once correlated daylight savings to fertility, was merely trying to stoke rage among his potential constituents in the hopes of ginning up support for his campaign as he considers running for Senate.

This is a grotesquely dishonest mischaracterization of what the General actually said. But JD Vance knows this. The point isn’t to rebut the General. The point is to advance his political career by tapping into the same resource as Trump, which is the credulity of the electorate. https://t.co/ZMi8rkiPJH — Xander Eustice-Corwin (@ec_xander) June 25, 2021

JD Vance is a racist who is pandering to the Trump base. https://t.co/PTjQxmPj9b — Amy Lynn (@AmyAThatcher) June 25, 2021

JD Vance is trending for being terrible and terribly dumb again but tweet from the other day where he pretended to be a disgruntled gossip girl fan is the hall of famer for me pic.twitter.com/zPxKaM0mcd — UntemperedTelevision (@UntemperedTV) June 25, 2021

Vance placed a distant fifth in a recent poll for the Republican primary in the race for Sen. Josh Mandel’s (R-Ohio) seat.