Gage Skidmore/Flickr

‘Hillbilly Elegy’ author roasted for tweeting that generals shouldn’t read about white rage

The roasting of JD Vance was excellent.

Claire Goforth 

Claire Goforth

Tech

Published Jun 25, 2021   Updated Jun 25, 2021, 1:58 pm CDT

On Friday, author and potential congressional hopeful J.D. Vance waded into the fight between Republicans and the military. Vance probably should’ve kept his thoughts to himself, because he urged generals not to read books about “white rage.”

Featured Video Hide

That was, as many were quick to point out, a central theme of his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy.

Advertisement Hide

The highly unexpected grudge match between conservatives and the military was sparked by an exchange earlier this week between Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, about critical race theory, the right’s new favorite ideological enemy.

Gaetz attempted to criticize the military for being woke, another favorite target of conservatives, and was, to most observers, thoroughly schooled. “I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military, our general officers, our commissioned, noncommissioned officers of being, quote, ‘woke’ or something else, because we’re studying some theories that are out there,” Milley said.

The exchange became a signal to rally Republicans against Milley in particular and the military generally. Tucker Carlson called Milley a “pig” and “stupid” on his show. Dinesh D’Souza called him a “pompous ass.” Others followed suit.

Today, J.D. Vance joined the fray.

“I personally would like American generals to read less about ‘white rage’ (whatever that is) and more about ‘not losing wars,’” Vance tweeted.

Advertisement Hide

This was an interesting take coming from Vance. His 2016 memoir was extensively centered on disaffected white people. He’s also written about race relations for National Review and lectured on the same.

“Nobody would even know who you are if not for the book you wrote about ‘white rage,'” Timothy Burke replied to Vance’s tweet. “Did you somehow forgetting writing it?”

“Is there any irony left in the world after this?” wondered one Twitter user.

Advertisement Hide
Advertisement Hide
Advertisement Hide
Advertisement Hide

Many used the opportunity to criticize Hillbilly Elegy.

Advertisement Hide

Vance’s sincerity was also questioned. Some felt that the Ohioan venture capitalist, who once correlated daylight savings to fertility, was merely trying to stoke rage among his potential constituents in the hopes of ginning up support for his campaign as he considers running for Senate.

Advertisement Hide
Advertisement Hide

Vance placed a distant fifth in a recent poll for the Republican primary in the race for Sen. Josh Mandel’s (R-Ohio) seat.

This week’s top technology stories

‘Spotify is aiding and abetting abusers’: Users call out streaming music giant for lacking a block feature
How South Carolina became a troubling new hub for QAnon
Biden cut funding for his broadband push—will it be enough to close the digital divide?
Trump hotel purposely spiked prices to keep out QAnon supporters, hacked police data reveals
Hacked police data reveal Boogaloo Boy ‘target’ list on eve of Biden inauguration
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Jun 25, 2021, 12:48 pm CDT

Claire Goforth

Claire Goforth is an award winning journalist covering politics and justice from her home base in Jacksonville, Florida. Her work has appeared in publications ranging from regional alt-weeklies to the Guardian.

Claire Goforth