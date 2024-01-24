Hillary Clinton takes dig at Trump for losing to her and Biden in New Hampshire—after he claimed he beat them both

Ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took a swipe at former President Donald Trump on Wednesday after he boasted about winning the New Hampshire primary.

In a post on X, Clinton quoted Trump celebrating his primary win Tuesday night, where he said that “We won New Hampshire three times now… We win the primary, we win the generals.”

Clinton then quipped, “Reality: Um…” along with a screenshot of the results from 2016, when she unsuccessfully ran against Trump—but did indeed win New Hampshire in the general election by about 2,700 votes, or by a 0.3% margin.

She also noted that President Joe Biden won New Hampshire in the general election in 2020—by a much larger margin of 7.3%.

Trump last night: “We won New Hampshire three times now… We win the primary, we win the generals.”



Reality: Um…

Clinton reiterated her support for Biden in a second post on X, saying that “after the Republican primary in New Hampshire, the choice for November is becoming clearer than ever.”

“Will you choose expanding freedom and strengthening democracy with Biden, or more abortion bans and election denialism with Trump?” she continued. “I say: Four more years of progress.”

Though Trump has not won any general election in New Hampshire, he was correct in claiming that he has won three elections in New Hampshire: the Republican primaries in 2016, 2020, and now 2024.

Trump won the 2016 primary with a plurality of 35.3%, receiving 11 delegates from the state. He won all the state’s delegates in 2020 when he ran virtually uncontested. This election, he has received 54.4% of the vote and gained 12 delegates, according to the Associated Press.

Nikki Haley, Trump’s former U.N. ambassador-turned-presidential rival, came in second place in New Hampshire Tuesday night, with her 43.3% of the vote giving her nine delegates.