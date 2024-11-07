Musk fans seriously think they can put the entire government into Grok and find out who is in the ‘deep state’

Silicon Valley influencers are calling on billionaire Elon Musk to use artificial intelligence (AI) to expose the secrets of the “Deep State.”

In a lengthy post to X on Wednesday, the prominent financial commentator known as “Balaji” argued that Musk should be given permission to dig through classified government material in order to go after the enemies of President-elect Donald Trump.

Specifically, Balaji says Musk would oversee a team of engineers who feed data from every agency into an AI before asking it questions regarding corruption.

“So, suppose we tackled the agencies in order. Start with the security services that faked Russiagate, censored the Hunter Biden story, and manufactured the many show trials of Trump,” Balaji wrote. “Use the president’s expansive declassification powers to pull as many documents as possible into a single filestore. Collect whatever you can collect legally. And then let it rip with AI.”

AI IS THE NEW FBI

Here’s how the new administration could use a Twitter Files-like strategy to defang the deep state.



(1) FROM REVELATION TO REFORM

Recall: when @elonmusk acquired Twitter, one of his first acts was to simply reveal every “conspiracy theory” to actually be… https://t.co/hNmk4u5iOU — Balaji (@balajis) November 6, 2024

Balaji and others compared the idea to the “Twitter Files,” a collection of internal communications from the platform’s employees discussing policy and moderation practices.

After taking over the social media site, Musk granted journalists such as Matt Taibbi access to the files for publication. The files showed at best Twitter’s internal struggles moderating its user base. The story gained widespread attention among conservatives after Musk falsely claimed that Twitter had been ordered by the White House to tip the scales for then-presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“It’s the Twitter Files, but for the entire federal government, and enabled by AI. And that’s how the digital network defangs the deep state,” Balaji added.

In reality, the idea is beyond absurd. While more government transparency is always needed, allowing all the federal government’s data to be fed into a single system presents countless security and privacy concerns.

Given the amount of data involved, it’s a near impossibility; to say nothing of how AI would discover bias and secret agendas.

Although such a concept seems outlandish, Trump has already proposed using Musk to cut spending in the federal government. Musk proposed cutting at least $2 trillion without providing many specifics.

Nevertheless, Musk’s diehard followers are salivating at the idea of AI-driven retribution against the political class.

“Elon has the playbook to do this. He just needs the government’s ‘in-the-know’ people to show him where to look,” one user replied. “Sunlight is the best disinfectant.”

Conspiracy theorists also leaped at the idea of using such an AI to confirm their debunked beliefs regarding COVID-19 and the 2020 presidential election.

“Grok v. Deep State,” one user wrote, referencing Musk’s AI chatbot. “COVID trials are only the beginning.”

Grok v. Deep State.



COVID trials are only the beginning. https://t.co/F85u1kyqZq — Chris Walker (@chris_walker_) November 6, 2024

The execution of the idea, given the physical data collection alone, would be entirely unprecedented.

While it almost assuredly won’t happen, a Musk role in the Trump administration could lead to a number of conspiratorially-driven ideas being greenlit among other concerns.

