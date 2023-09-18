‘Let’s hope you learned from your mistake’: Trump accuses ‘liberal Jews’ of destroying America

Former President Donald Trump accused “liberal Jews” of aiding in the destruction of the country on Monday in a post for Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

In remarks on Truth Social, Trump posted an image that took aim at Jews who chose to vote for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

“Just a quick reminder for liberal Jews who voted to destroy America & Israel because you believed false narratives!” the message began. “Let’s hope you learned from your mistake & make better choices moving forward! Happy New Year!”

Trump’s verified Truth Social account just posted a “quick reminder for liberal Jews who voted to destroy America & Israel because you belief false narratives! Let’s hope you learned from your mistake & make better choices going forward. Happy New Year!” pic.twitter.com/T1zDaSsP2p — Christian Vanderbrouk 🇺🇸🇺🇦🌻 (@UrbanAchievr) September 17, 2023

The post, which boasted the ways in which Trump showed support for Israel during his presidency, even sarcastically claimed that the former president was “clearly one of the greatest antisemites of our time.”

“Wake Up Sheep,” the post continued. “What Nazi / Anti Semite ever did this for the Jewish people or Israel?”

The post quickly sent shock waves across social media, with many arguing that Trump’s rhetoric had reached a dangerous new height.

“If this doesn’t set off your alarm bells, you need new alarm bells,” one user on X wrote.

Others accused Trump of making the Jewish holiday about himself and compared his remarks to those of President Joe Biden.

“Jill and I extend our warmest wishes to all of those celebrating Rosh Hashanah in the United States, Israel, and around the world,” Biden said regarding the holiday on X. “May we all be inscribed in the Book of Life. And may it be a happy, healthy, and sweet New Year. Shana Tovah U’Metukah.”

BIDEN: "Jill and I extend our warmest wishes to all those celebrating Rosh Hashanah in the United States, Israel, and around the world."

TRUMP: "Liberal Jews . . . voted to destroy America and Israel. . . . Let's hope you learned from your mistake . . . . Happy New Year!" pic.twitter.com/znSLAVidJ1 — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) September 18, 2023

The incident is not the first time in which Trump, who is currently the front runner in the race for the Republican presidential nomination, has made controversial remarks about Jews.

Trump similarly stated in 2019 that American Jews who voted for Democrats showed “either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.” The former president also stirred outrage last year after hosting a dinner for Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and the rapper Ye, who has repeatedly made anti-Semitic statements.

A recent poll taken by the Jewish Electoral Institute found that 72 percent of American Jews support Biden in the 2024 election, while only 22 percent preferred Trump.