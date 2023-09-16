How to find Donald Trump’s posts on Truth Social

There is one major attraction on Truth Social, the social media platform created by and arguably for Donald Trump, and that’s Donald Trump himself. Other conservative voices have flocked to Truth Social, but Trump has taken much of what made him recognizable on X to what’s become his new social media home.

What is Truth Social?

Truth Social was launched on Feb. 21, 2022, with a vision of being, as the Guardian wrote a month after it went up, “a major new platform” on which both Republicans and Democrats “could converse in an environment free from the ‘censorship’ of big tech, an environment with an ‘ironclad commitment to protecting vigorous debate.'”

That same article, though, characterized it as a “laughingstock, marked by a botched rollout, a share price collapse and, in Trump, a figurehead who doesn’t actually post much to his own social media platform.”

And, with Trump’s apparent return to X on Aug. 24, there are questions about how much cross-posting will happen in the future.

Trump is bound to post to his platform first, though. According to the New York Times, “Mr. Trump has a financial stake in Truth Social and is obligated to make his posts available exclusively on the service for six hours before sharing them on other sites, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.”

However, there are some large carve-outs. Trump can post anywhere if the message involves politics, which just about every post he sends does.

Like he did when he dropped his mugshot on X immediately after it went live.

Newsweek pondered the fate of Truth Social in an article from Aug. 25 titled “Donald Trump May Have Just Killed Off Truth Social.”

It quoted Joshua Tucker, co-director of NYU’s Center for Social Media and Politics, who said, “Truth Social is the social media platform you can use to get access to Donald Trump. So, if he does go back to Twitter, that is probably going to hurt Truth Social, and he’s going to take a financial hit.”

How do I find Donald Trump’s posts on Truth Social?

The easiest way to get Trump’s Truth Social posts—”Truths,” in the platform’s parlance—is to join Truth Social yourself and follow Trump’s account. As it was on X, Trump uses @realDonaldTrump as his user name—even though he could have gone with @DonaldTrump, @Trump, or anything else he wanted since Truth Social was his brainchild.

(Even if the Daily Dot did once grab the handle before it was live.)

Trump’s Truths these days though don’t deviate much from what he used to tweet.

Just hours before he turned himself in to Fulton County in Georgia on Aug. 24—on charges that he and other co-conspirators attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election—he posted about his interview with Tucker Carlson.

“231,000,000 Views, and still counting. The Biggest Video on Social Media, EVER, more than double the Super Bowl! But please excuse me, I have to start getting ready to head down to Atlanta, Georgia, where Murder and other Violent Crimes have reached levels never seen before, to get ARRESTED by a Radical Left, Lowlife District Attorney, Fani Willis, for A PERFECT PHONE CALL, and having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED & STOLEN ELECTION. THE EVIDENCE IS IRREFUTABLE! ARREST TIME: 7:30 P.M,” he shared.

But you can visit his page without joining.

As on X, readers can pull up individual user accounts on a web browser. Go to https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump and you should be able to pull up his posts in reverse chronological order.

But if you want to steer clear of Truth Social, you can find many of Trump’s Truth posts on X. Navigate to x.com, type “Trump Truth Social” into the search bar, and you’ll find fans and critics—especially critics—sharing his posts with comments of their own.

Ron Filipkowski of MeidasTouch.com, who routinely skewers Trump, sometimes does so by sharing Trump’s posts and then adding his own commentary.

One example came when Filipkowski shared “This is Trump, right after posting his first [truth], begging the handful of people on Truth Social not to leave the site now.”

This is Trump right after posting his first tweet begging the handful of people on Truth Social not to leave the site now, and site CEO Devin Nunes reposting it hoping he still has a job in a few months while hoping and waiting to be in Trump’s cabinet. pic.twitter.com/3CQR4HELue — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 25, 2023

Also on X, some accounts scrape Trump’s posts, so you don’t have to ever visit Truth Social.

@TrumpPostsDaily includes images of Trump’s Truth Social posts alongside text of them, so you can see how it looks on the site as well as read it.

FANTASTIC NEWS FOR AMERICA,THE GREAT STATE OF UTAH, & FOR THE REPUBLICAN PARTY. MITT ROMNEY, SOMETIMES REFERRED TO AS PIERRE DELECTO, WILL NOT BE SEEKING A SECOND TERM IN THE U.S. SENATE, WHERE HE DID NOT SERVE WITH DISTINCTION. A BIG PRIMARY FIGHT AGAINST HIM WAS IN THE OFFING,… pic.twitter.com/x5oM92F1NY — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 13, 2023

Which means, if you really don’t want to join Truth Social, but want to keep up with Trump, you never have to.