GOP deletes infamous pro-Kanye tweet after he says he ‘likes Hitler,’ ‘loves Nazis’

Ye, formerly Kanye West, said that he “liked Hitler,” “loved Nazi” and that Hitler “didn’t kill 6 million Jews” while on Alex Jones’ Infowars.

Over the course of several hours, Ye, alongside infamous white supremacist Nick Fuentes, went on numerous antisemitic tirades, repeatedly saying there were a lot of things he liked about Hitler.

That was enough for the GOP to finally delete an infamous tweet, announcing Kanye as the future of the party.

Speaking on Infowars, Ye said he liked some of what Adolf Hitler did.

“I see good things about Hitler also,” he said. “I love everyone. Jewish people are not going to tell me you can love us, and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography. But this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that.”

The backlash to Ye’s comments has been swift.

But one bit of fallout was the deletion of an infamous tweet from the GOP House Judiciary Twitter account.

The tweet, which read “Kanye. Elon. Trump,” was published on Oct. 6, before Ye’s major fall from grace, trying to paint the three as the future of the free-speech wing of the Republican Party.

The tweet even stayed up after Ye said would go “death con 3” on Jewish people, which on Infowars Ye blamed on his drinking.

That was not enough for the GOP to take down the tweet, but espousing Hitler apparently was.

It wasn’t long before users on Twitter noticed the tweet was deleted and roasted the GOP.

“Today, after letting it twist in the wind for nearly two months, the House Judiciary Republicans have deleted their ‘Kanye. Elon. Trump.’ tweet,” one user said.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) placed the blame for the tweet at Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) feet.

For 2 months Jim Jordan refused to delete this tweet. Even after Kanye declared war on Jews. As he usually does, Jim looked the other way. Only after Kanye praised Hitler today did Jim delete the tweet. We have the receipts, Jim. And for 2 months you were cool with Jew-bashing. pic.twitter.com/kqzwkNW2pq — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 1, 2022

The tweet was frequently flagged after Elon Musk purchased Twitter and reinstated the accounts of infamous far-right figures, and after Ye went on a series of antisemitic rants, used to highlight the GOP’s obstinance and embrace of antisemitism.

Ye’s appearance on Infowars is the latest entry in a long fall from grace for the former global megastar and fashion icon. Ye’s recent comments have caused brands to cut ties with him, which Ye has claimed cost him billions.