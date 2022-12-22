We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: A delivery driver’s “worst fear,” Radio City Music Hall using facial recognition to block a woman from seeing a Rockettes show, a look at the film Decision to Leave, and advocacy groups claiming Amazon spends millions on lobbying to maintain its dominance.

After that, we’ve got a “Dirty Delete” column from our Politics Reporter Claire.

A Domino’s Pizza customer says her delivery order didn’t go as planned when her driver’s car got stolen during her delivery.

🎭 FACIAL RECOGNITION

Radio City Music Hall uses facial recognition to block woman from seeing Rockettes show

The woman works at a law firm involved in litigation against Madison Square Garden Entertainment, which operates Radio City Music Hall.

An under-appreciated aspect of Park Chan-wook’s latest film.

Athena Coalition claims Amazon spends millions on lobbying and astroturf efforts to maintain its dominance.

This Republican mayor is willing to troll for likes

📦 An Amazon driver is going viral for sharing a PSA for customers who are ordering holiday gifts.

💰 How would you feel if your bank deposited $43,000 into the wrong account?

🥪 When one asks for “extra” ingredients on their sandwich at Subway, it’s difficult to know just how much extra they’re actually going to get.

🍔 This Wendy’s customer says she ordered sauce on the side, but ended up getting it on one side of her burger instead.

🏈 From the Daily Dot archive: From sponsorships to merch, college athletes can now use their personal brands to monetize the internet.

🥩 This restaurant manager says a man ordered an extra well-done steak, only to complain that it was overcooked.

A Domino’s customer said all the pepperonis fell off the pizza that he spent $35 on— but some viewers said that’s on him for paying so much at Domino’s.

TikToker Justin recorded the pizza in a video that racked up more than 400,000 views. In the video, he lifted the pizza up by the side, and all the pepperonis fell off and clattered into the pizza box.