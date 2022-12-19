‘I didn’t even know extra well done was a thing’: Restaurant manager says man ordered extra well-done steak, then complained it was overcooked

A manager who says she has been in charge of different restaurants for the past 13 years shared the guest demographic that complains the most: men.

User Kellie (@ambryrae) shared a story about a man who came in recently while also clarifying that dealing with customers is her favorite part of the job as there isn’t much in a restaurant “that you really can’t fix.”

“It’s like they are always trying to flex their manlihood [sic] when they’re complaining about something,” she says.

Kellie says that the man, who came in with a young woman, had already given the hostess grief on picking a table. Once seated, she says he placed an order for an extra well-done filet mignon and upon arrival of the plate, the server called Kellie over to the table.

“I can’t eat this because it’s way overcooked,” she says he told her, to which the manager offered to remake the filet for him at a different temperature.

Kellie says he reordered the same filet but asked for it to be cooked medium.

“So in my head, I’m like you can’t go from extra well-done to freaking medium, like you’re not going to like this but I’m going to put it in…whatever,” she says.

After receiving his second steak, Kellie says she was called over once again as the man was “huffing and puffing” and then allegedly pulled out a badge from his pocket to slam on the table, leading her to presume he was a police officer.

“In my head, I’m like you’re the one that needs to be arrested for that extra well-done filet but I digress,” she jokes.

Kellie claims this time, the man complained that his steak was pink in the middle and accused them of serving him raw food. He also allegedly noted that his margarita was too watery.

“I’m just turned off from this… It must have been sitting over there for a while and the lady behind me won’t stop coughing,” he allegedly told the TikToker.

Kellie says she then had the bartender add more tequila to his drink and took it off his bill, which seemed to fix the issue. However, the man then allegedly proceeded to ask if something could be done about the woman coughing behind him.

“I said, ‘unfortunately, I’m not going to be able to do a discount for you for someone coughing because coughing existed before the pandemic,'” she claims she told him, before offering to give him a carryout menu if he would rather not eat in public.

The man told her that the restaurant will probably not see him again because of the poor service and bad environment.

“Sir, if God is on my side, we won’t,” she jokes. “Like that’s not a threat. What the hell? Like who orders an extra well-done steak and then complains that it’s overcooked.”

She concludes her clip, “People that go out and be obnoxiously rude to servers for no reason…deserve a special place in hell.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kellie via TikTok comment.