‘We ain’t putting sh*t in boxes no more, babe’: Amazon delivery driver shares PSA for customers ordering holiday gifts

An Amazon delivery driver has sparked discussion after issuing a PSA to customers doing Christmas shopping through the online retailer.

That PSA? Unless you specify that you want your order in a box, she says there’s a chance it will come uncovered—ruining the Christmas surprise in the process.

“If you order something from Amazon for Christmas and it’s for somebody, please make sure that motherfucker ain’t at the house, because… we ain’t putting shit in boxes no more,” says TikToker Aniya (@aniyamitch) while holding an unboxed Vizio sound bar. “I’m sorry. I’ve been hiding them for y’all, but I’m tired.”

The video currently has over 282,000 views.

Over the past few years, Amazon has been working to reduce the number of boxes it uses, per CNN. One of the ways it can do this is via SIOC, or “Ships in Its Own Container.” This means that the product is shipped using the box it comes in, reducing waste.

In many cases, it appears there is still an option to have products placed in a box; however, it must be specified during the ordering process, as one commenter on Aniya’s video pointed out.

“The app ask if we want them in boxes or not but a lot of people miss that part and just push pay now,” wrote a user.

“It’s usually right under the item and it’s a button that say manufacturers packaging then you click it and you can put Amazon packaging,” clarified a second.

However, some commenters claimed that this option was not presented to them during checkout.

Regardless, many users shared stories of experienced or nearly-avoided Christmas disasters thanks to this switch.

“On god if I see another TikTok about a Barbie dream house not being in a box,” stated a user.

“Yeah this got me this year,” claimed another. “It’s ok I still wrapped it and put it under the tree.”

“My toddler was soo close to seeing a big blue box with light-year on it,” shared a third.

“My sodastream surprise was ruined,” said a further TikToker.

Some users thanked Aniya for making an effort to hide the boxes in case some customers ordered their package without a box in error.

“You’re doing a great job! And you are very much appreciated,” offered a commenter.

“You deserve a very good holiday for being sweet enough to try to hide them. Omg. I hope you have the best holiday season,” wrote an additional TikToker.

