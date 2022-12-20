‘Wendy’s, I’m sick of y’all’: Customer requests sauce on the side—and receives it on one side of her burger

A Wendy’s customer says she’s “sick of” the fast food restaurant chain after they interpreted her burger order too literally.

The customer, Mae B (@thisismaeb), posted a TikTok video Sunday delivering a mini-rant against Wendy’s. She says she ordered a No. 8 with beer cheese sauce on the side. In the video, she flips her burger over to show that the Wendy’s employees had smeared beer cheese sauce on just one side of the burger.

“Wendy’s, I’m sick of y’all because ever since y’all got that Twitter account, you think you can do stuff like this,” the TikToker says in the video.

Despite her passionate complaint against the burger, the TikToker admitted in a comment on the video that the burger “still slapped.” In the video’s caption, she adds, “Ngl this Shit still fye af. I’m never leaving Wendy’s [sic]. I love you.”

Some viewers commented that the mistake was funny even if it was strange.

“It’s not funny, but it’s funny,” one viewer commented.

“Now that’s funny!!!” another wrote.

Others speculated that Wendy’s worker who made the order was intoxicated in some way.

“Someone was prolly fried while making that [skull emoji],” one user said.

“[laughing emoji] WHOEVER MADE THAT WAS HIGHER THAN MOSES ON THE MOUNTAIN TOP [laughing emoji],” another user wrote in all caps.

