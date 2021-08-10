Conservatives can’t cope with the White House’s COVID-19 vaccine promo for Gen Z

As the delta variant of COVID-19 ravages the unvaccinated, efforts to convince people to take the vaccine have increased significantly in recent weeks. Earlier this month, the New York Times reported that the White House, as well as some states, were teaming up with TikTok influencers to promote vaccines.

Now, conservatives are losing their mind over the latest TikTok vaccine promotion targeting Gen Z, also known as Zoomers.

The video by actor and comedian Benito Skinner, known on social media as Benny Drama, features his “Kooper” the Gen Z intern character working at the White House.

https://www.tiktok.com/@bennydrama7/video/6994499025424682246

Kooper is the quintessential bumbling, cheerful young intern. In the clip, Skinner zips around the West Wing, scheduling White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki (who appears in the video) an unsolicited nail appointment, drinking coffee, vamping, and being charmingly ridiculous.

“This is actually the entrance to the West Wing. It’s so fun and it’s really prestigious,” Skinner chirps at one point. In another segment, he asks if Olivia Rodrigo is still there. “No,” Psaki replies sternly.

While Skinner cavorts and gossips on the phone, Psaki stays focused on developing a communications strategy to encourage people to get vaccinated.

After some mishaps and tomfoolery, her “intern” follows her example. The video ends with Skinner on the phone explaining how important it is to get shots in arms as Psaki nods approvingly.

From the moment the video dropped on Monday, Republicans started freaking out on social media.

The same folks who had no problem with President Joe Biden’s predecessor using the White House for COVID-19 super spreader events seem to take issue with the current administration trying to convince young people to get vaccinated by enlisting the (reportedly pro bono) help of a rising young influencer.

In a tweet on Monday, Donald Trump Jr. suggested watching the video was worse than waterboarding.

Other reactions smacked of homophobia. One person said that because the video appealed to LGBTQ people, it would dissuade straight people from getting vaccinated.

“You’ve, single-handedly, probably nailed someone’s coffin shut…,” they opined. “Everyday Americans will think this is ridiculous.”

But the collective freak out among conservatives was vast.

“I was going to get the vaccine but this changed my mind,” another Twitter user commented.

Don't women find it insulting to be cosplayed? Isn't that a form of objectification and stereotyping? — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 9, 2021

Our tax dollars helped make this video for @WhiteHouse @JoeBiden and @PressSec. Our country looks insane to anyone with an iota of common sense. pic.twitter.com/oIGQMksWfj — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 9, 2021

Next they're going to waterboard you till you get vaccinated, though there's no way that would be worse than watching this!!! https://t.co/dliVqejHNF — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 9, 2021

The REAL day in the life of White House Intern 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ts4X8Qrb89 — samanthamarika (@samanthamarika1) August 10, 2021

An absolute DISGRACE. Fucking liberals embarrassing the USA. Disgusting. @POTUS is the biggest laughing stock by the world. https://t.co/3nx41U9Xhf — Hayley Ainsley 🇺🇸 (@hayley_ainsley) August 10, 2021

While conservatives might not approve, many people found Skinner’s video a delightful, savvy form of outreach, and were exasperated by the right wing’s humorlessness and vitriol.

lol at ppl being triggered by Benny Drama. I’m obsessed with him https://t.co/8f0BsFOmgo — Kyle Hicks (@KyleHicksNews) August 10, 2021

“I love this so much! Best thing I’ve seen in a while in American politics!” tweeted @KristaBaca1.

Skinner’s TikTok has 3 million views as of this writing.

Read more viral politics stories