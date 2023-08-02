Mike Roman, facing speculation he’s ‘co-conspirator 6’ in Trump indictment, trolls accusers with jersey post

Following former President Donald Trump’s indictment on Tuesday for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, significant attention has been placed on the individuals labeled as co-conspirators.

But of the six co-conspirators in the case, who are accused of being used by Trump “to assist him in his criminal efforts,” only one has not been identified. The mystery regarding who is known only as “co-conspirator 6” has led to a frenzy online as countless people attempt to uncover their identity.

The six co-conspirators have not been charged with a crime and therefore are not named in the charging documents. But by using quotes in the indictment, numerous media outlets have been able to identify the first 5.

The first five co-conspirators are former Trump lawyer Rudy Guiliani, former Trump lawyer John Eastman, former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, and pro-Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro.

Yet details on 6 remain minimal, with the indictment only stating that they are “a political consultant who helped implement a plan to submit fraudulent slates of presidential electors to obstruct the certification proceeding.”

Now, many are attempting to be the first to correctly identify the elusive co-conspirator. Significant speculation has been made that 6 could be Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas. Ginni continues to believe that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.

“‘Co-Conspirator 6’ is a weird way to spell Ginni Thomas,” TV producer Jonathan Goldman tweeted.

Steve Bannon, the former White House Chief Strategist under Trump, has similarly been named as a person of interest. Bannon has echoed nearly every conspiracy theory that casts Trump as a meek victim of the system, including the claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

“‘Co-conspirator 6’ is described in the indictment as a ‘political consultant’ who helped implement a plan to submit fraudulent slats of presidential electors,'” the account Recover Republic wrote. “It’s totally Steve Bannon.”

“Co-conspirator 6" is described in the indictment as a "political consultant" who helped implement a plan to submit fraudulent slats of presidential electors.”



Other guesses have included Judicial Watch founder Tom Fitton, political consultant Roger Stone, and former national security advisor Mike Flynn.

But the most popular guess appears to point the finger at Mike Roman, a political operative and opposition researcher who worked for Trump as a staffer from 2017 to 2018.

Roman was involved in efforts to put forward slates of fake Trump electors following the election and, according to CNN, had been cooperating with investigators in their election interference probe.

Strangely enough, Roman tweeted out an image on Tuesday of an NFL football jersey with the number 6 on it. The Daily Dot reached out to Roman over Twitter DM to inquire about the tweet but did not receive a reply.

Given the high-profile case, it’s unlikely that the identity of 6 will remain hidden for long.

For now, Trump has been charged with conspiring to defraud the U.S., conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiring against rights.