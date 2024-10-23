Catturd demands Hunter nudes after Biden calls for Trump imprisonment

The far-right internet personality known as Catturd is raising eyebrows after demanding to be sent nude photographs of Hunter Biden.

Featured Video

In a post to X on Tuesday, Catturd, real name Phillip Buchanan, expressed outrage after President Joe Biden uttered the phrase “lock him up” when referring to former President Donald Trump at a rally in New Hampshire.

Biden followed up the phrase, which was originally popularized by Trump himself when calling for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to be imprisoned, by clarifying that Trump should be locked up “politically.”

But the correction was too little too late. In response, conservatives feigned shock that Biden would echo the very rhetoric Trump spread since 2016. Catturd, in particular, is taking Biden’s comments especially hard. So much so that he’s now urging his followers to flood his replies with naked photographs of Biden’s son alongside “girls who look extremely young.”

Advertisement

“Joe Biden says Trump needs to go to prison today so feel free to post all the pictures from Hunter’s confirmed laptop of his son Hunter smoking crack, measuring felony amounts of crack, and laying naked with girls who look extremely young,” Catturd wrote. “Here. Seriously, F these scumbags.”

Joe Biden says Trump needs to go to prison today so feel free to post all the pictures from Hunter’s confirmed laptop of his son Hunter smoking crack, measuring felony amounts of crack, and laying naked with girls who look extremely young.



Here 👇



Seriously, F these scumbags. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 22, 2024

Compromising photos of Hunter were leaked online in 2020 after the president’s son left his laptop at a computer repair shop. The images appear to show, among other things, Hunter engaged in sexual intercourse and smoking crack cocaine.

Despite Catturd’s bizarre request, his followers quickly obliged, flooding his comments with photos and remarks aimed at Hunter.

Advertisement

One commenter said they checked their “library” before posting four separate photos, including one fake image that purported to show Biden with a young woman.

Other users referred to Hunter as a “crackhead” while showing photos of the president’s son receiving dental work.

Conspiracy theories also consumed the replies, including those that falsely claimed Hunter has ties to human trafficking and adrencochrome.

Incredibly, no one in the comments seemed concerned that Catturd was asking for what he believed would be photos of Hunter with underage-looking women.

Advertisement

And critics of Catturd couldn’t help but notice that no action has been taken against his account, despite his requests being against the site’s rules.

Many also noted that Catturd was asking for illegal content as part of some awkward attempt at embarrassing liberals.

“Telling your followers to post pictures of underage girls to own the libs,” another said.

Advertisement

Telling your followers to post pictures of underage girls to own the libs. https://t.co/pH3ptF5Ek3 — Lil Xanarchist (@culture_death) October 23, 2024

It remains unclear what exactly Catturd hopes to accomplish by collecting nude images of Hunter. And given that Hunter does not hold any role in the Biden administration, it’s also unclear what effect such an action will even have.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.