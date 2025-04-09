James Stephen Donaldson, the YouTuber known as MrBeast, was attacked by conservatives for criticizing President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Featured Video

In a statement to X on Tuesday, MrBeast said that Trump’s tariffs made it cheaper to produce his “Feastables” line of chocolate bars entirely outside of the U.S.



“Ironically because of all the new tariffs it is now way cheaper to make our chocolate bars we sell globally NOT in America because other countries don’t have a 20%+ tariff on our cogs,” he wrote.

Ironically because of all the new tariffs it is now way cheaper to make our chocolate bars we sell globally NOT in America because other countries don’t have a 20%+ tariff on our cogs 😅 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) April 8, 2025

MrBeast’s replies were immediately bombarded by Trump supporters, who accused the content creator of being “greedy.”

Advertisement

“Wrong mindset,” one user replied. “You’re wealthy enough to start production in America instead you pick the greedy route chase after more profits at the cost of American Manufacturing/production, which we desperately need.”

However, MrBeast’s concerns may be moot, as Trump just announced a 90-day pause in most tariffs.

Feastables, according to the company’s website, are partly produced in MrBeast’s hometown of Greenville, North Carolina. The cocoa used in the chocolate bars, the website adds, is sourced entirely “from Fairtrade certified cooperatives.”

Another commenter said they believed Donaldson was prioritizing profits over his employees.

Advertisement

“If you were a good employer, you would find a way to make it work for your employees,” the commenter said. “Profits aren’t everything.”

MrBeast did not address whether he would actually shift production or was just syaing it would be cheaper, or if any of his U.S.-based employees would lose work.

However, he noted that his cocoa prices were already high, and this additional tax made the current situation unfeasible.

“Btw we pay our farmers a living income, use fair trade certified beans, etc. so I was already spending a lot on cocoa,” he wrote. “A random price hike was pretty brutal ngl. We’ll figure it out. I feel for small businesses though. Could really be a nail in the coffin for them.”

Advertisement

Btw we pay our farmers a living income, use fair trade certified beans, etc. so I was already spending a lot on cocoa. A random price hike was pretty brutal ngl.



We’ll figure it out. I feel for small businesses though. Could really be a nail in the coffin for them. — MrBeast (@MrBeast) April 8, 2025

Critics of Trump’s economic policies leaped to MrBeast’s defense by suggesting that conservatives were ignorant of the realities of global trade.

Peter Schiff, the financial commentator popular among libertarians, was among those who stood up for MrBeast.

“Unintended consequences, which is always the result of any government program,” Schiff replied. “Plus, as other nations put retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products, you will have no choice but to move your production offshore to avoid those tariffs and remain competitive on foreign sold bars.”

Advertisement

Unintended consequences, which is always the result of any government program. Plus, as other nations put retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products, you will have no choice but to move your production offshore to avoid those tariffs and remain competitive on foreign sold bars. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) April 8, 2025

Despite the complexity, conservatives seemed to view any criticism of Trump’s policy as sacrilegious.

Pro-Trump commentator Jack Posobiec used the opportunity to mock Donaldson.

“Oh no not Mr Beast,” he wrote sarcastically.

Advertisement

In Posobiec’s replies, Donaldson was once again accused of being an “out of touch” elitist.

“MrBeast just joined the ranks of the out of touch elites complaining about tariffs?” a user replied. “Typical. We’re not fooled. he’s just another voice in the chorus of people who want to profit off globalism at the expense of American jobs.”

“An American YouTube personality admits he prefers creating overseas jobs over supporting the nation that made him rich,” another added. “If that isn’t hypocritical, I don’t know what is.”

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.