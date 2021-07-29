Bob Odenkirk looking off camera.

Conspiracy theorists think Bob Odenkirk collapsed because of the COVID vaccine

The 'Better Call Saul' actor suffered a heart-related incident on set.

Claire Goforth 

Claire Goforth

Tech

Published Jul 29, 2021   Updated Jul 29, 2021, 10:32 am CDT

Actor Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul on Tuesday, and conspiracy theorists now believe that the 58-year-old actor’s health emergency was caused by the COVID-19 vaccine.

The lead actor in the hit series reportedly suffered a heart-related incident and is now stable and recovering.

Side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine include cold or flu-like symptoms and soreness and mild swelling at the injection site, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Allergic reactions may occur in rare cases.

There is a small risk of blood clots associated with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The American Society of Hematology describes the incidence of blood clots as “extremely rare” and says the risk abates 42 days after receiving the vaccine.

Odenkirk publicly received the vaccine four months ago. In March, Odenkirk and other Better Call Saul cast members publicly took the vaccine. It’s not known which version he received.

In the months since the vaccines were rolled out, conspiracy theorists have attributed numerous side effects to them. In addition to the baseless belief that vaccines alter DNA, conspiracists have claimed they cause infertility, autism, people to become magnetic, contain a tracking device, and even that they infect you with COVID-19. All of this has been thoroughly debunked.

Now, apparently, whatever happened to Odenkirk can be added to the list.

The claim that his collapse was caused by the vaccine appears to have originated in a post by Big League Politics, a far right publication.

In an article in which it referred to Odenkirk as a “shill” for vaccines, Big League Politics confuses correlation with causation and uses the misleading headline, “Better Call Saul Star Bob Odenkirk collapses on set after receiving experimental COVID-19 vaccine.”

The article then blasts Odenkirk for doing a public service announcement supporting the vaccines and for some reason mentions the liability immunity the government granted vaccine companies.

It concludes, “His COVID-19 vaccine shilling may not be as effective now that he has suffered these complications.”

At least one other far-right site has reposted Big League Politics’ article.

Now the baseless theory threatens to take hold.

“Bob Odenkirk dies from the murder vaccine, we’re seriously going to have real problems,” commented one Twitter user.

While some spread the baseless theory, others pushed back.

Nearly all the comments on Big League Politics’ tweeted link to its article from Wednesday afternoon either calledbullshit” or said they were reporting them for spreading disinformation.

The tweet remains live as of Thursday morning.

*First Published: Jul 29, 2021, 10:20 am CDT

Claire Goforth is an award winning journalist covering politics and justice from her home base in Jacksonville, Florida. Her work has appeared in publications ranging from regional alt-weeklies to the Guardian.

