Bluesky users convince themselves platform is waging righteous war to keep Laura Loomer, Catturd off

Users of Bluesky, the increasingly popular social media platform, celebrated this week over claims that far-right personalities Laura Loomer, Catturd, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) were kicked off the website.

The claim, however, isn’t true.

Posts about the alleged banning have been going viral on X as well as Bluesky, which saw a surge in signups following President-elect Donald Trump’s victory on Nov. 5.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene, Catturd, and Laura Loomer were all kicked off Bluesky today,” X user @SundaeDivine wrote.

Screenshots of the purportedly axed accounts were also spread online, seen as evidence by many that Bluesky was keeping its ranks free from far-right users.

“Laura Loomer and catturd joined Bluesky, and both got banned,” X user @Cheezdhippt said. “I noticed the account below this morning and reported it. It now has also been banned! I think I’m going to like it there! It’s like a private social media beach for people who aren’t tumors.”

Posts over on Bluesky were much the same, earning thousands of shares from the platform’s users.

“Laura Loomer and Catturd tried to get accounts on here and were banned,” a Bluesky user named Jodie said. “This made my ferking day.”

Yet an analysis by the Daily Dot of the three individuals’ websites and social media accounts showed no mention of Bluesky at all.

In a comment to the Daily Dot, Loomer denied ever having any presence on the platform.

“I’ve never tried to create an account on Bluesky,” Loomer said.

The Daily Dot was unable to reach Catturd and Greene for comment.

A spokesperson for Bluesky confirmed the Daily Dot’s findings by stating that the accounts in question did not belong to Loomer, Catturd, or Greene.

“We don’t typically comment on individual moderation cases, but the examples you mentioned were impersonation and/or scam accounts,” the spokesperson said. “Per our Community Guidelines and our existing policies on impersonation and scam accounts, Bluesky’s moderation team actioned the accounts.”

While Bluesky is now seen by many as the main replacement for X, it doesn’t appear popular right-wing accounts are looking to set up shop anytime soon.

