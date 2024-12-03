EXCLUSIVE: Leaked ‘War Room’ seminars show Andrew Tate advising men to ‘isolate’ women away from friends, jobs

Hackers obtained videos from far-right influencer Andrew Tate’s “The War Room” detailing tactics he teaches participants to use to manipulate women.

Featured Video

The War Room is Tate’s highest subscription tier, an online service that charges members $8,000 a year to gain access to, according to Tate, “thousands of professionals from around the world who encourage personal responsibility and accountability.”

It was recently breached as part of an ongoing hacking campaign against the influencer.

The hacked data includes 75 videos showcasing members of The War Room doing everything from eating dinner and swimming in a pool at a luxury hotel in Dubai, to attending private lectures with Tate himself. The footage, which the Daily Dot was granted early access to, was given by the hackers to the non-profit leak hosting organization DDoSecrets, which published the files as part of its sixth anniversary on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Alongside its anniversary, DDoSecrets also announced a searchable Library of Leaks, hosting over 10 million hacked files.

In one video, Tate, who is joined by adult film star Stirling Cooper and self-described “alpha mentor” Justin Waller, explains to a group of men how to control women in their life by isolating them.

“If she has, like, a really strong social circle, and she really insists on seeing them, they’re going to have a big influence over her,” Tate says, according to a transcription by the Daily Dot. “And it’s in your best interest to keep her away from that social circle.”

Advertisement

Tate goes on to state that such strict control is necessary given that women could be convinced to leave by concerned friends and family.

“Women can’t shut the fuck up either,” Tate adds. “They’ll talk your business, they’ll give their side of the story only. You’re a bad guy now.”

Waller chimes in shortly after to argue that women who refuse to be manipulated must be demoted from the “main chick” to the “bottom hoe.”

“People will call it manipulation,” Tate continues. “But what you’re really doing is putting the pieces on the chess board in the best place for you to win. You’re the one playing the fucking game.”

Advertisement

In the clip, Waller also discusses how to denigrate his partner’s friends as a means to isolate her.

“So one way that I isolate my girl to be only in my frame and not have her friends have influence is I attack her friend’s friend … And I’ll just attack every one of her friends because I feel .. it’s easy to penetrate.”

In another clip from the same meeting, Tate explains why the women his members want to date should not have normal jobs.

“If she has a normal job, she’s got a social circle, she’s got a support network,” Tate bemoans. “She’s having a bunch of conversations you don’t know about. She knows a bunch of dudes who are trying to get [in her ear]. She has concerns which aren’t involving you.”

Advertisement

In the video, Tate also goes on to say that women “can’t handle” having a job because it causes too many concerns.

“Her brain power is dedicated to things that have nothing to do with you. It’s a massive influence.”

A third video shows Tate outlining tactics for manipulating women, telling men to lie about how hard they are working.

Advertisement

“So even if you want to play video games, set your laptop in a way she literally can’t see, ‘say I want to work baby, I want to work tonight.’ You can play video games on the sly … I said at Hustler’s University, every single thing is a sell. All of it.”

This is not the first time The War Room has been exposed. A report from the BBC last year surrounding leaked Telegram chats revealed “45 potential victims” who were groomed into online sex work by the group’s members “between March 2019 and April 2020.”

The War Room’s members, according to the BBC, were taught how “to romantically seduce, emotionally manipulate and socially isolate women before luring them into performing on webcams—often taking all or most of the money they make.”

Advertisement

In one chat, a member even claimed to have hit one of his webcam workers over the head with a keyboard after she complained about the job.

“She went into the room and worked 7 hours without any break,” the user said following the alleged assault.

Tate is currently facing numerous charges in Romania, including human trafficking, evidence tampering, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. Tate, who denies the accusations, is also under investigation in the U.K. over numerous allegations of rape.

As exclusively revealed by the Daily Dot last month, hackers obtained chat logs and data on 800,000 users of Tate’s online money-making university known as “The Real World.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot also revealed that the hackers had exfiltrated thousands of separate chats from The Real World’s staff and high-ranking members.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.