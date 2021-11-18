‘He died getting cookies’: Viral TikTok shows Young Dolph hyping up Makeda’s bakery, where he was shot

Rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis on Wednesday, and a video has resurfaced showing him at the same bakery a week before.

Young Dolph, real name Adolph Thornton Jr., was killed in a shooting at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, a well-known Black-owned Memphis bakery, on Wednesday afternoon. He was 36. TikToker 407flawdaboytee posted a video of Dolph hyping up the store and its chocolate chip cookies while standing outside a white truck. It’s been viewed more than 7 million times on the platform.

Several commenters claim it’s from last week; a Nov. 10 Instagram post from Makeda’s seems to confirm that. The caption: “Young Dolph says every time he comes home he has to stop by Makeda’s Cookies.”

Makeda’s posted a tribute to Dolph on Wednesday, and reportedly closed and boarded up that store on Thursday.

We’re live this morning outside Makeda’s Cookie shop where Memphis rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed yesterday afternoon.



The shop released this statement overnight via social media. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/mJOIgDAki6 — Quametra Wilborn (@QWilbornTV) November 18, 2021

The video circulated as discourse grew around the news of his death, heightening the disbelief that Dolph could be killed in his own city. Other TikToks claimed to show footage from the scene. But, as with any tragic death, TikTok also circulated misinfo about what exactly happened. (Like that the Makeda’s video was shot right before his death.)

TikTok also speculated about suspects, which Memphis police have not publicly disclosed yet. A Soulja Boy live stream from last week, in which the rapper asks someone off-screen for an address, and vows $100,000 to anyone who can get it, was held up as sketchy after he and Dolph got into it on social media last week.

However, several commenters claim they don’t think Soulja Boy had anything to do with it. There was more focus on Young Dolph’s beef with fellow Memphis rapper Yo Gotti. Memphis police reportedly shut down a restaurant owned by Yo Gotti on Wednesday, after rumors of retaliation spread on social media.

