‘Yes, very sad’ becomes a breakout ‘Loki’ meme

It's the new 'Oh no! Anyway' meme.

Siobhan Ball

Published Jul 16, 2021

Episode 2 of the Disney+ series Loki provided perfect meme fodder for fans with the now-iconic exchange between him and Mobius, where Loki responded to Mobius’ sympathy over the destruction of Asgard with a casual “Yes, very sad. Anyway, it got me thinking.”

Loki, hair slicked back and wearing a grey suit with a black tie sits at a dimly lit desk. In the first image he says "Yes, very sad." and in the second he says "Anyway"
The meme was given life over on the subreddit r/dndmemes, where an enterprising member recognized it captured the energy of a sadistic, party-killing dungeon master (DM) perfectly.

It happens, moving on! from dndmemes

From there, it spread to the Marvel fandom sub, where user u/shainerman offered it up as the new, improved version of the “Oh no! Anyway” meme.

Very sad. Anyway… from marvelmemes

Recognizing an obvious truth when they saw it, the meme proliferated from there, escaping into the wider internet to pollute non-Marvel fans days with more “fandom nonsense.”

“oh no, anyway..” from memes
Loki version from memes

Leading to even more fandom nonsense as people realized the meme served well to make cross-fandom points.

Truth from GODZILLA
It should have been switched with Tommen and Joffrey from freefolk
I am more powerful than the Chancellor, I can overthrow him from PrequelMemes
Some meme variants using images from other fandoms or movies to illustrate the original scene also popped up.

And some even circled back to use the original meme to express how they felt about the series itself. Now that’s meta!

*First Published: Jul 16, 2021, 3:02 pm CDT

