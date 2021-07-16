‘Yes, very sad’ becomes a breakout ‘Loki’ meme

Episode 2 of the Disney+ series Loki provided perfect meme fodder for fans with the now-iconic exchange between him and Mobius, where Loki responded to Mobius’ sympathy over the destruction of Asgard with a casual “Yes, very sad. Anyway, it got me thinking.”

The meme was given life over on the subreddit r/dndmemes, where an enterprising member recognized it captured the energy of a sadistic, party-killing dungeon master (DM) perfectly.

From there, it spread to the Marvel fandom sub, where user u/shainerman offered it up as the new, improved version of the “Oh no! Anyway” meme.

Recognizing an obvious truth when they saw it, the meme proliferated from there, escaping into the wider internet to pollute non-Marvel fans days with more “fandom nonsense.”

Leading to even more fandom nonsense as people realized the meme served well to make cross-fandom points.

Truth from GODZILLA

Some meme variants using images from other fandoms or movies to illustrate the original scene also popped up.

#LOKI SPOILERS

–

–

–

–

*loki tearing up reading about

*loki tearing up reading about destruction of asgard* "yes. very sad. ANYWAY-" pic.twitter.com/CXj6jQjHdy — keyla | saw bw ᵕ̈ (@NIRSCEPTER) June 16, 2021

And some even circled back to use the original meme to express how they felt about the series itself. Now that’s meta!

#loki spoilers

–

–

–

–

me after me after

watching ep 1 watching ep 2

of loki of loki pic.twitter.com/1MlVqgNh81 — billa ४ (@616sLOKI) June 16, 2021

