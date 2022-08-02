email caption "Out of Office Reply I am out of office with limited access to email and will return Monday, August 8. For campaign related questions, please contact Kayla For assistance with content submission, please contact Kat . For finance related questions, please contact Ellaine. For all other issues, click here" "Guys are we really doing these or am I going to get fired?" (l) woman shocked expression (c) Amazon shopping with self help books on screen caption "Guys are we really doing these or am I going to get fired?" (r)

@itspkav/video/TikTok @itspkav/video/TikTok

TikToker trolls co-workers by including link to self-help books in her ‘out of office’ reply

'I would giggle so much if I clicked on that.'

Rebekah Harding 

Rebekah Harding

Internet Culture

Posted on Aug 2, 2022   Updated on Aug 2, 2022, 4:59 pm CDT

A worker included an Amazon link to “self-help books” in an email letting others know she would be “out of office,” and asked TikTok users if they thought she’d be “fired” for the joke.

In the video posted by TikToker Priscilla Kavanaugh (@itspkav) on July 30, she showed a clip of an “out of office” email she set up, detailing who coworkers and clients should reach out to if they need assistance while she’s away.

At the end of the email, she hyperlinked “self-help books” on Amazon to text reading, “For all other issues, click here.” The text overlay on the clip read, “Guys are we really doing these or am I going to get fired?”

@itspkav

Lemme know @Laura #wfh #corporate #ooo #vacationmode

♬ original sound – Priscilla Kavanaugh

The video has reached over 563,000 views as of Tuesday, with commenters applauding Kavanaugh’s “hilarious” way of keeping people from contacting her while she was out of office.

“I would giggle so much if I clicked on that,” one user wrote.

“I’m not even kidding I’m doing this now thank you for making me seem funnier than I am,” another said.

Others wondered if this method was “HR-approved,” worrying that Kavanaugh could get in trouble if a coworker took offense to the hyperlink.

“Did someone click it? If so who? Did that someone find it offensive? Would a reasonable person find it offensive?” one commenter asked.

“I’d get documented for being unprofessional. Then my director would make me put it on my work plan,” another shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kavanaugh via TikTok comment.

Read more of the Daily Dot’s tech and politics coverage

Ex-Black Hammer members detail Gazi Kodzo’s abusive ‘cult,’ which culminated in arrests for kidnapping and sexual assault
Is Democrats’ new net neutrality bill just a 2022 midterms ploy?
EXCLUSIVE: Anti-vax dating site that let people advertise ‘mRNA FREE’ semen left all its user data exposed
Congress’ big new privacy bill might just neuter the agency that should be enforcing it
Twitter says it bans using  ‘groomer’ as an anti-LGTBQ slur—but its enforcement is lacking
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Tesla’s $68 million tax break with public schools—where diversity is someone else’s problem and jobs aren’t guaranteed
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.
Share this article
*First Published: Aug 2, 2022, 4:28 pm CDT

Rebekah Harding

Rebekah Harding is a freelance reporter for the Daily Dot. She has digital and print bylines in Men’s Health, Cosmopolitan, SheKnows, and more.

Rebekah Harding
 