TikToker trolls co-workers by including link to self-help books in her ‘out of office’ reply

A worker included an Amazon link to “self-help books” in an email letting others know she would be “out of office,” and asked TikTok users if they thought she’d be “fired” for the joke.

In the video posted by TikToker Priscilla Kavanaugh (@itspkav) on July 30, she showed a clip of an “out of office” email she set up, detailing who coworkers and clients should reach out to if they need assistance while she’s away.

At the end of the email, she hyperlinked “self-help books” on Amazon to text reading, “For all other issues, click here.” The text overlay on the clip read, “Guys are we really doing these or am I going to get fired?”

The video has reached over 563,000 views as of Tuesday, with commenters applauding Kavanaugh’s “hilarious” way of keeping people from contacting her while she was out of office.

“I would giggle so much if I clicked on that,” one user wrote.

“I’m not even kidding I’m doing this now thank you for making me seem funnier than I am,” another said.

Others wondered if this method was “HR-approved,” worrying that Kavanaugh could get in trouble if a coworker took offense to the hyperlink.

“Did someone click it? If so who? Did that someone find it offensive? Would a reasonable person find it offensive?” one commenter asked.

“I’d get documented for being unprofessional. Then my director would make me put it on my work plan,” another shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kavanaugh via TikTok comment.