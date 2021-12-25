‘I love seeing adults heal their inner child’: Woman cries after unwrapping American Girl doll in viral TikTok—her first

Viral TikTok footage shows a woman breaking down in tears after unwrapping her Christmas present.

The gift was an American Girl doll, and the first doll she had ever owned. As she opened the box, she can be seen crying more and talking in Spanish.

The footage, posted by TikTok user @​​ilianmejia06 or Lilian Mejia, went viral overnight. On TikTok, the video reached 2.4 million views and about 13,600 comments as of Saturday.

The video was cross-shared to Twitter, where it also went viral.

Twitter user @TheDivineNyla or Tima, tweeted the TikTok, saying, “I love seeing adults heal their inner child. She never had a doll in her life & my heart melted.”

I love seeing adults heal their inner child. She never had a doll in her life & my heart melted 🥺 pic.twitter.com/PtOSpGaM5f — Tima (@TheDivineNyla) December 24, 2021

Other Twitter users chimed in, saying that “little things” like getting a toy you never had as a child can have such a profound impact.

“It be the little things man, when you go through life without and finally get to experience something it’s a special moment you never forget,” one user replied to the tweet.

“Being an adult means compensating our neglected childhood,” another person wrote.

Someone else on Twitter said, “This made me so sad. I know so many elders who never really had a childhood because they had to support the family at a young age. I’m wishing this señora a safe healing.”

Other viewers wrote that they were crying too just watching the video, and some simply said, “I love this video.”

On TikTok, the comments were similar, full of feel-good energy and happiness that the woman finally got her first doll.

“I cry. This world is cruel with some people. She never had a childhood and her emotion of getting a doll says it all,” one TikToker commented.

Another user said, “let’s normalize buying items to heal our inner child. Life is too short to not to get to enjoy the things we always wanted but couldn’t have.”

TikTok user @​​ilianmejia06 did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

Today’s Top Stories