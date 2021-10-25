If you’ve been on Twitter over the past couple of weeks, you might have seen a promoted tweet from the official Eternals account asking you which Eternals character you’re most like. But Marvel’s attempt to both market the film and get fans more familiar with an entire ensemble of brand new characters has spread far and wide—but not for the reason it was meant to.
The initial post from @TheEternals on Oct. 21 included a way to set up reminders (such as when tickets went on sale) and a number of personality traits posted in a thread. Essentially, anyone who encountered the thread was encouraged to like the tweet that hewed closest to their own personality—such as being a natural-born leader, loyalty, being a performer, or cleverness—to find out which Eternal they were most like.
A day later, the Eternals account shared a short video to further highlight the promotional prompt. In the font that’s become synonymous with Eternals, we’re asked “Which Eternal Are You?” as we’re shown brief clips Ajak (Salma Hayak), Ikaris (Richard Madden), Sersi (Gemma Chan), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), and the other six members of the Eternals. Each character is placed in front of some kind of background that ties into one of the film’s outdoor locations.
This is a real video posted by Eternals’ Twitter account, one that’s designed solely for the film’s Twitter campaign. It barely has any actual footage from the film. But there is still something about those character templates (which include super-imposing footage onto a background) that is making plenty of people raise some eyebrows and even question if they’re real.
But mostly, the templates are serving themselves up as a handy meme format as it pokes fun at the quality of the images and some of the superhero names; the Eternals are among Marvel’s more obscure titles and were created by Jack Kirby.
For example, we can now imagine the 11th member of the Eternals thanks to photos presented alongside the current Eternals members.
For others, the presentation looked incredibly familiar: It more or less matched how we’re introduced to characters on a Bravo reality TV show, especially the Real Housewives franchise. Many of those iterations featured Thena (Angelina Jolie), Druig (Barry Keough), Sprite (Lia McHugh), and Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani).
Even the CW got a shoutout using images from a different Eternals character video.
And naturally seeing Sprite, McHugh’s character’s name, gave some the format to answer any question or tweet with the soft drink.
Once we finally see Eternals, it will likely be a lot easier to keep track of everyone and familiarize ourselves with the characters as the film’s standouts emerge. But for now, we have the memes.
