If you’ve been on Twitter over the past couple of weeks, you might have seen a promoted tweet from the official Eternals account asking you which Eternals character you’re most like. But Marvel’s attempt to both market the film and get fans more familiar with an entire ensemble of brand new characters has spread far and wide—but not for the reason it was meant to.

The initial post from @TheEternals on Oct. 21 included a way to set up reminders (such as when tickets went on sale) and a number of personality traits posted in a thread. Essentially, anyone who encountered the thread was encouraged to like the tweet that hewed closest to their own personality—such as being a natural-born leader, loyalty, being a performer, or cleverness—to find out which Eternal they were most like.

A day later, the Eternals account shared a short video to further highlight the promotional prompt. In the font that’s become synonymous with Eternals, we’re asked “Which Eternal Are You?” as we’re shown brief clips Ajak (Salma Hayak), Ikaris (Richard Madden), Sersi (Gemma Chan), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), and the other six members of the Eternals. Each character is placed in front of some kind of background that ties into one of the film’s outdoor locations.

Want to find out which #Eternals character you're most like? ✨



Tap below and ❤️ the Tweet that describes YOU the most to find your Eternals counterpart and get reminded when Marvel Studios' Eternals hits theaters November 5 👇 https://t.co/8DYyEfySyb pic.twitter.com/7RxSKkY8l0 — Eternals (@TheEternals) October 22, 2021

This is a real video posted by Eternals’ Twitter account, one that’s designed solely for the film’s Twitter campaign. It barely has any actual footage from the film. But there is still something about those character templates (which include super-imposing footage onto a background) that is making plenty of people raise some eyebrows and even question if they’re real.

But mostly, the templates are serving themselves up as a handy meme format as it pokes fun at the quality of the images and some of the superhero names; the Eternals are among Marvel’s more obscure titles and were created by Jack Kirby.

For example, we can now imagine the 11th member of the Eternals thanks to photos presented alongside the current Eternals members.

pic.twitter.com/DFTkCujiqV — Reverend Mother of the Dene Hooperit (@dennisbhooper) October 24, 2021

This movie really does have everyone! pic.twitter.com/EfXFmpO0bK — Americana at Brand Memes (@americanamemes) October 23, 2021

For others, the presentation looked incredibly familiar: It more or less matched how we’re introduced to characters on a Bravo reality TV show, especially the Real Housewives franchise. Many of those iterations featured Thena (Angelina Jolie), Druig (Barry Keough), Sprite (Lia McHugh), and Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani).

Bravo Network reality show-ass, Real Housewives-ass, Million Dollar Listings-ass opening titles graphics pic.twitter.com/xfHtmBbo3r — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) October 23, 2021

Just imagining the Eternals with a Real Housewives-style opening.



“I’m here for a good time AND a long time.”

“We hid out of the spotlight but now I’m ready to hit the town.”

“It takes a lifetime to look this good.”

“There was a man with rock hard abs, and Kingo was his name-o.” pic.twitter.com/uuyzWqeJcQ — Chris Thorburn (@CBThorburn) October 24, 2021

Even the CW got a shoutout using images from a different Eternals character video.

Big CW show energy pic.twitter.com/yg635oOdJQ — Alex (@alexdnz) October 23, 2021

And naturally seeing Sprite, McHugh’s character’s name, gave some the format to answer any question or tweet with the soft drink.

when a cashier at KFC asks what I'm gonna drink pic.twitter.com/0kyPtce1FW — 🎃⚰️Glebriel Malignant, CEO of Halloween⚰️🎃 (@GlebMelnikov8) October 23, 2021

Once we finally see Eternals, it will likely be a lot easier to keep track of everyone and familiarize ourselves with the characters as the film’s standouts emerge. But for now, we have the memes.