Waitress says she was told to sit ‘ugly people’ in back of restaurant

A woman’s video referencing a former employer’s policy of seating “ugly” customers in the back of the restaurant has earned 1.3 million views on TikTok.

Posted by influencer and actress Brooke Schofield (@brookeschofield1), the video shows her mimicking her implied internal response to the policy. Schofield has acquired 151,000 followers on the platform, as well as 121,000 on Instagram.

“When my boss at my restaurant job told me I had to seat ‘ugly’ people in the back,” text overlay on the video reads. The video is backed by an edited recording of Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World,” and ends with the phrase, “What the fuck?”

The video is also captioned, “LA is such an interesting place.”

Some commenters shared that they often found themselves seated at the back of a restaurant, and wondered if this could be why.

One commenter suggested this was a problem only affecting restaurants known to be frequented by influencers and that other restaurants in the city do not use such practices with their customers.

“To anyone who is now scared to visit Los Angeles, y’all need to remember influencers live in their one little world in LA and do no experience what locals do,” the commenter wrote. “Sure if you go to the basic influencer places this is true but this isn’t what LA is actually like. Influencers just love to complain for real.”

Still, more commenters shared experiences of having been sat in less-than-desirable places.

“Y’all one time I brought my family into a nice restaurant and they sat us in the basement lol——only ones in the basement,” another commenter shared.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Schofield via Instagram.

