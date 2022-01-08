‘Real customer service’: Waffle House server puts 2 full-sized steak sauce bottles in to-go order in viral TikTok

A viral TikTok shows one customer receiving more than enough steak sauce with their to-go order from Waffle House. Some viewers thought it was funny while others said it was necessary when buying a steak from the restaurant chain.

The TikTok, posted by Janesha LaTrice (@janeshalatrice), showed the steak order accompanied by two full-sized bottles of steak sauce.

“Y’all why my server at Waffle House put two whole bottles of steak sauce in my to go bag,” the on-screen caption read. LaTrice’s video received about 382,000 views on TikTok as of Saturday.

LaTrice’s viewers on TikTok had divided opinions on why the two bottles were sent with the order.

“Real customer service,” user @user8531735129528 commented.

“It’s a waffle house steak…. you’re going to need EVERY DROP,” user @somefugginrandomdude warned.

User @yabababadada commented, “it wasnt a waffle house, it was a waffle home.”

Some viewers guessed that the two steak sauce bottles were almost empty and that the Waffle House employee just didn’t want to “waste time” pouring it into cups. But LaTrice said that wasn’t the case.

“probably both are almost done and they didn’t want to waste time pouring it into little cups,” user @heathenofthemoon wrote.

LaTrice wrote back, “I thought so but the A1 was almost full. neither was empty enough for that. I poured some and left the bottles though.”

Other viewers said LaTrice isn’t the only Waffle House customer who has experienced this.

User @esmeryeeta said, “they once gave me a whole bottle of tabasco sauce in my to go bag.”

“worked there over 30 years ago and we did the same once,” user @shadowwarrior1111 commented.

LaTrice did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment. The Daily Dot also reached out to Waffle House via email.

