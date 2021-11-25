Mom films daughter quitting Target over loudspeaker

@4thteirheaven/TikTok

‘I quit and I am done with this company’: Mom films viral TikTok of her daughter quitting Target over a loudspeaker

The mom called the quitting 'epic' in a caption for the video.

Moises Mendez II 

Moises Mendez II

Internet Culture

Published Nov 25, 2021

A TikTok creator filmed her daughter announcing that she is quitting her job at Target over the loudspeaker. The short clip has quickly gone viral, with many commenters saying they were “here for it.”

“When your daughter quits Target in an epic way,” the text in the video says.

The video starts with the daughter calling attention to all Target shoppers and someone named Morgan.

“This is Megan and I wanna let you know that I quit and I’m done with this company,” the daughter said. “Please actually respect your employees and care about our safety for once and I hope you have a good night.”

@4thteirheaven

If only I had quit Mormonism like my daughter quit Target. #exmormontiktok #postmormon #ward666 #religioustrauma #exmo @megangray19

♬ original sound – 4thtierheaven

The video was posted last week and has since gained more than 418,000 views and over 44,000 likes. Commenters noted that they’ve seen more than one video of people quitting their jobs at Target in a similar way.

“This is the third Target quit story like this that I’ve heard in 24 hours. Here for it,” one person commented.

Other people shared their negative experiences working at Target. “I straight up got assaulted by a customer and my manager told me to finish my shift and then HR did literally nothing,” someone wrote in the comments section.

The creator replied to this comment and said, “Yup. That’s terrible and common. There was a girl in our store that was grabbed by a customer who said racial things. Store director did nothing.”

The Daily Dot reached out to both Target and the creator, but did not immediately receive a reply.

This week’s top stories

Why is ‘Mommy? Sorry. Mommy?’ all over TikTok?
Ben Barnes claims he just found out that everyone calls him ‘Bin Bons’
Actor’s 2001 interview has TikTok ‘looking forward to cracking up’
People are obsessed with this video of a former rugby player rescuing a sheep
Share this article
*First Published: Nov 25, 2021, 11:01 am CST

Moises Mendez II

Moises Mendez II is a recent graduate from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY. He is a freelance journalist based in New York City writing about everything from music to LGBTQ issues.

Moises Mendez II