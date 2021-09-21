A woman in disgust.

KrakenImages/Shutterstock (Licensed)

Why is ‘Mommy? Sorry. Mommy?’ all over TikTok?

Who's Mommy?

Audra Schroeder 

Audra Schroeder

Internet Culture

Published Sep 21, 2021   Updated Sep 21, 2021, 4:11 pm CDT

Why are people saying “Mommy? Sorry. Mommy?” all over TikTok? It’s complicated.

The origin appears to be an Aug. 25 TikTok from roofjesus, who uses the line (he says “Excuse me” first) to get the attention of a woman standing in a parking garage. “Mommy,” in this case, is not meant literally, but more like “daddy” is used to express attraction or admiration. (The woman is his girlfriend.)

@roofjesus

excuse me? #fyp #creaming

♬ excuse me mommy – tim

On TikTok, the sound was quickly applied to a range of situations, from horny to thirsty to a little scary. Some TikToks were expressions of friendship, while others worked the sound into product promo.

@sparkysantwitch

People be way too weird sometimes #cosplay #cosplayer #foryourpage

♬ excuse me mommy – tim
@theocanread

Mom pls help me I know nothing

♬ excuse me mommy – tim

The format has also been applied to stan Twitter.

The sound’s originator, roofjesus, said in a Sept. 3 video that it’s largely being used by a “lesbian army.” It’s been used in more than 104,000 TikToks, and the original video has more than 6 million views.

@roofjesus

Reply to @icanteatcheese MOMMY WILL COME BACK

♬ original sound – tim

It’s not as weird as the “Mommy’s milk” TikTok sound, but it’s close.

Top culture stories on the Dot

Why isn’t Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’?
‘This is astonishing’: The Guardian removed a TERF-critical passage from an article
The John Mulaney Twitter discourse won’t die

Sign up to receive the best of the internet in your inbox.

Share this article
*First Published: Sep 21, 2021, 4:10 pm CDT

Audra Schroeder

Audra Schroeder is the Daily Dot’s senior entertainment writer, and she focuses on streaming, comedy, and music. Her work has previously appeared in the Austin Chronicle, the Dallas Observer, NPR, ESPN, Bitch, and the Village Voice. She is based in Austin, Texas.

Audra Schroeder