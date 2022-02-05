‘USPS U GOT SOME EXPLAINING TO DO’: TikToker says Dell package was delivered on top of her parking spot

A TikToker says USPS delivered her Dell package to the top of the carport over her parking spot, but some viewers aren’t buying it.

Skylar (@sky_hiii) posted footage of the package on TikTok, captioning the video, “USPS U GOT SOME EXPLAINING TO DO.” The video received about 1.1 million views since it was posted Jan. 26.

In the video, Skylar said she had ordered the package around Jan. 21 and had received a delivery notification, but she had no idea where the package was. Then, she looked at her parking space and found it.

“What in the actual fuck is it doing up there,” Skylar shouted while showing the package resting on top of the carport.

Viewers had mixed reactions to the video. Some begged to know if Skylar got the package down, while others laughed that it hadn’t gotten stolen sitting on top of the car port.

“The fact that it didn’t get stolen after 5 days and it says DELL ur lucky girl,” one viewer commented on the video.

“They said ‘NO ONE IS STEALING THIS IF WE CAN HELP IT NOT EVEN YOU,'” another viewer wrote.

Someone else commented, “When Dells aren’t even worth stealing…”

In response to a comment asking if she got the package down, Skylar posted another TikTok showing how she retrieved it.

In the video, Skylar climbed on top of her car to reach the top of the carport and grab the package. Before making the climb, she clapped her hands together and yelled “Fuck USPS” at the camera.

At that point, some viewers weren’t buying the story, although Skylar insisted it was real.

One viewer commented, “The way she held the box with one hand, and accidentally showed the top of the box is open and it’s empty. STAGED. Lame.”

In response to the comment, Skylar said in another video, “You guys are ruthless.”

But to prove her point, she showed the package and pointed out that it was taped shut. And she said she could grab it “just fine” with one hand because there was only printer ink in the package, so it wasn’t heavy.

“It’s printer ink for fuck’s sake,” Skylar said in the video.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and USPS via email.

