‘This thing changes lives’: Man on Twitter gets roasted for calling a normal belly an outfit-ruiner

Even during Twitter‘s inexorable demise as a platform, there’s still time for people to become Twitter’s Main Character. Right now, that’s a content creator named @dubthaprophet, who is being roundly dunked for a tweet he posted about women’s bellies.

The original post shows a photo of someone wearing a short, tight skirt, captioned “this thing ruins outfits”—referring to the fact that her belly isn’t perfectly flat. However, if he thought this would be a relatable comment, he was certainly disappointed. The tweet soon inspired a flood of backlash, as people a) roasted the idea of complaining about a non-flat belly, and b) talked about their attraction to this particular body part.

“i’m convinced straight men don’t even like women lmao,” reads one of the top replies. “that belly is so fucking sexy.”

This thing changes LIVES!!! https://t.co/G9pxfCFH87 — Hi I’m Solomon (@solomonmissouri) February 19, 2023

Many heterosexual men don't look for women who they're even actually attracted to, but rather women who they think will convey a high status to other men.

So we end up in a situation where sexist beauty standards for women don't even reflect what men actually find attractive. https://t.co/ec8YNUrjaK — Thought Slime (@ThoughtSlime) February 19, 2023

men ride into battle for this https://t.co/lG0R1DSiFp — rax ‘leads with her crotch’ king (@RaxKingIsDead) February 19, 2023

John Ruskin -the Victorian art critic- rejected his wife Effie Grey because, in her words "he had imagined women were quite different to what he saw I was, and that the reason he did not make me his Wife was because he was disgusted with my person the first evening". Same vibes. https://t.co/7q5URiPq9z — Dr Eleanor Janega (@GoingMedieval) February 19, 2023

The responses here are a mix of horniness, selfies of people showing off their belly fat in sexy outfits, and criticism of unrealistic beauty standards.

The fact is that the vast majority of women don’t have flat stomachs. That’s just how fat distribution works, and it’s readily apparent to anyone who goes outdoors on a regular basis and encounters other human beings.

A lot of the replies to @dubthaprophet’s tweet focus on the idea that some straight men literally don’t know what “real” women look like, after being exposed to so many airbrushed photos and pop-culture content featuring women whose job revolves around conforming to mainstream beauty standards.

easily one of the best genre of posts is when straight men are like “look at the beautiful woman that is so sexy i’m going to be sick” https://t.co/E4MOf4eEuK — pudding person (@JUNlPER) February 20, 2023

I'm not sure if its because of porn or insane lipo or whatever but there is this weird segment of straight guys who exclusively expect and want women to have the body fat distribution of a 15 year old boy and I'm not sure that's ever been a thing before. https://t.co/nRzXACizG3 — River Page (@river_is_nice) February 20, 2023

Regrettably, this whole controversy may just have created free publicity for @dubthaprophet. With over 146,000 followers, his feed mostly consists of one-liners about sex, relationships, and women. The poet behind such classics as “life is like a penis women make it hard” is probably not going to retract or apologize for a viral tweet about belly fat, even if that tweet went viral for the wrong reasons.

On the bright side though, if you ever feel bad about lacking the toned abs of an Instagram model, you can always check back on this thread and find several thousand people arguing that this is very much not a problem.