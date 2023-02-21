woman in dress from neck down in front of grey background

‘This thing changes lives’: Man on Twitter gets roasted for calling a normal belly an outfit-ruiner

Don't believe the propaganda against belly fat.

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw 

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw

Internet Culture

Posted on Feb 21, 2023

Even during Twitter‘s inexorable demise as a platform, there’s still time for people to become Twitter’s Main Character. Right now, that’s a content creator named @dubthaprophet, who is being roundly dunked for a tweet he posted about women’s bellies.

The original post shows a photo of someone wearing a short, tight skirt, captioned “this thing ruins outfits”—referring to the fact that her belly isn’t perfectly flat. However, if he thought this would be a relatable comment, he was certainly disappointed. The tweet soon inspired a flood of backlash, as people a) roasted the idea of complaining about a non-flat belly, and b) talked about their attraction to this particular body part.

“i’m convinced straight men don’t even like women lmao,” reads one of the top replies. “that belly is so fucking sexy.”

The responses here are a mix of horniness, selfies of people showing off their belly fat in sexy outfits, and criticism of unrealistic beauty standards.

The fact is that the vast majority of women don’t have flat stomachs. That’s just how fat distribution works, and it’s readily apparent to anyone who goes outdoors on a regular basis and encounters other human beings.

A lot of the replies to @dubthaprophet’s tweet focus on the idea that some straight men literally don’t know what “real” women look like, after being exposed to so many airbrushed photos and pop-culture content featuring women whose job revolves around conforming to mainstream beauty standards.

Regrettably, this whole controversy may just have created free publicity for @dubthaprophet. With over 146,000 followers, his feed mostly consists of one-liners about sex, relationships, and women. The poet behind such classics as “life is like a penis women make it hard” is probably not going to retract or apologize for a viral tweet about belly fat, even if that tweet went viral for the wrong reasons.

On the bright side though, if you ever feel bad about lacking the toned abs of an Instagram model, you can always check back on this thread and find several thousand people arguing that this is very much not a problem.

*First Published: Feb 21, 2023, 11:14 am CST

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw is a staff writer at the Daily Dot, covering geek culture and fandom. Specializing in sci-fi movies and superheroes, she also appears as a film and TV critic on BBC radio. Elsewhere, she co-hosts the pop culture podcast Overinvested. Follow her on Twitter: @Hello_Tailor

