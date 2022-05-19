From cooking to ‘extra’ reaction videos, TikToker Tati Mitch discusses the challenges of staying on top of trends

We’re reaching out to some popular creators to get their best tips and tricks for success and better understand the ups and downs of life as a trailblazer on the internet.

This week, we spoke to Tati Mitch, a content creator known for funny reaction videos with over 7 million followers across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

Starting her TikTok career during the pandemic, Mitch created her first account (@goodeatswithtati) as a cooking channel. While her cooking account is still active with occasional videos, Mitch has exploded in popularity on her other account (@therealtati), which posts more frequent comedic content.

Mitch has seen viral success for a variety of videos, including a viral TikTok sound where she says: “He has no lips! How will he get a kiss kiss? Very ugly, no kiss for him!”

Mitch also became well-known for her reactionary duets and collabs with another popular creator, Devin Caherly. The pair was shipped together and often referred to as “Tevin” by fans. The two creators often jokingly posted about their “relationship,” but they no longer post together for unknown reasons.

In two years, Mitch has already partnered with massive brands like Netflix, Pepsi, and Bumble. She was also included on the NFL’s Super Bowl TikTok live stream and co-hosted the DC TikTok account’s red carpet live stream during the premiere of The Batman.

What do you wish you knew when you were first starting out as a creator?

I wish I would’ve known how much time and energy it takes to be a creator but I also didn’t realize how much love and positivity I would receive from so many people.

What kinds of TikToks do you think perform the best on your account, and why?

Reaction videos perform the best on my account and the reason why they do is because I’m so extra when I react.

You’ve maintained an online presence with millions of followers for years now. What advice do you have for someone who wants to maintain a loyal fanbase?

Be yourself, stay authentic, be genuine, show love to them and make your supporters feel like they are your friends.

What has been the most challenging thing about being TikTok famous for this long?

Constantly creating new content keeping up with “trends,” and being consistent.

What’s one thing you do to stay in touch with your fans?

I go live every week and respond back to comments and DMs regularly.

You’ve partnered with brands like Pepsi, Walmart, Netflix, and Bumble. What advice do you have for creators looking to score deals with top brands?

Make sure you really love the brand and don’t be afraid to reach out to brands directly. Because some brands don’t see everyone, and they don’t know that their products could reach a new audience.

If you hadn’t become a creator, what would you be doing right now?

Honestly, I would have my dessert business Sassy Sweets with a dope storefront and business would be booming for me. [Laughing emoji]

What are your aspirations for the future?

I want to bring my dessert business back, own my own soul food restaurant, have my own talk show, and hope to become a full-time YouTuber.

Before we go, some fans are wondering online…what happened between you and Devin?

Me and Devin are still so close and just be on the lookout [Eyes and heart emojis]

Thank you, Tati, for talking with us!

