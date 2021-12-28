‘They wanted to make sure you knew they were still with you’: TikToker finds old, wrapped Christmas gifts in her late grandfather’s attic

A viral TikTok showing a family discovering long-lost Christmas gifts has people all over the world getting a belated rush of the holiday spirit. The TikTok, which was posted yesterday by user @hollybrooke92, has already received almost a half-million likes and has spawned several updates.

In the video, Holly explains her family’s discovery of these long-lost gifts.

“My grandfather recently passed away and my cousin found super old wrapped Christmas presents in the attic to my dad, my sister and I,” she details. “We also found an old Christmas card with money in it from my great grandparents who passed around 2002.”

The TikTok showcases a veritable trove of presents, with each new gift removal revealing more presents underneath. While Holly says her grandfather passed away recently, she writes in the caption that the presents are actually much older, given both the fact that some presents say “from Nana” (who Holly says passed away in 2015) and the abundance of Rugrats-themed wrapping paper.

For the curious, Holly reveals some of the presents in later TikToks.

Her father, for example, received a high-powered flashlight, a massage chair, and a cover for when he does concrete work.

For Holly, the grandparents opted for both a fleece robe and a Snuggie—both in Holly’s favorite color at the time, pink. Holly says she always put a cozy blanket on her Christmas list and theorized that her grandparents were “making sure [she] still got something [she] loves from them one last time.”

In the comments, TikTok users were full of love for Holly, her grandparents, and their caring gifts, even if they arrived a little later than expected.

“So they gave you warm hugs from the other side, and the absolute knowledge that they loved you? Priceless,” wrote one commenter upon the reveal of the gifts.

“They wanted to make sure you knew they were still with you this Christmas,” said another.

For Holly, she’s overjoyed by the discovery of the gifts and the inspiration it has brought TikTok viewers around the world.

In another update, she shares this heartwarming sentiment.

“The fact that my cousin found old Christmas presents addressed to my family at Christmastime was not only amazing, but it made me feel like they were still with me today,” she shares. “Not only has he inspired me to purposefully do this for my family, but it looks like he’s inspired a few others—which is the greatest Christmas gift that anybody could ask for.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Holly via Instagram but has not yet received a response.