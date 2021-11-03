‘Taking her back to the crib lol’: TikToker catches guy she met at bar texting about her

A TikToker caught a guy she met at bar texting about her to his brother, a viral video shows.

“Caught a guy texting his bro about me after meeting him at a bar,” text overlay on the clip reads.

The video starts out with the two of them in the back of a car as the TikToker, who goes by Alexis or @raveholo on the platform, records the man’s phone, which features texts to his brother.

“[What you doing]?” one of the text messages reads.

“I’m in WP … Bagging so many bitches lol,” the next says.

He sent a photo of himself with Alexis and then texted: “Lol. I’m taking her back to my crib … Big boobs.”

“I have to take a video of this,” Alexis says to Jay.

“This is why I’ve decided I don’t like Jay,” she adds while handing him back his phone.

“Jay did not in fact take me back to the crib,” Alexis revealed in the caption. “I still haven’t found out what other bitches he bagged.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@raveholo/video/7025957177475206446?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

The video gained over 47,000 views since being posted on Tuesday. Alexis’ comments section is filled with people telling her there are multiple red flags, liken his “broken phone screen”

“That should’ve been your first red flag,” one said.

She seemed to agree, commenting back, “GREEN TEXT BUBBLES TOO!”

“He played himself,” another said.

“Jay was too busy texting he was gonna smash that he didn’t even get to smash,” Alexis joked in the comments.

Others found it funny that he wasn’t receiving any replies from his “bro.”

“Notice how [his bro] isn’t responding to ANY texts,” one pointed out.

The Daily Dot reached out to Alexis.

