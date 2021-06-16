‘Kill it with fire’: ‘Chilling’ TikTok trend features white women showing off how easily they can convincingly fake cry

A new TikTok trend in which white women force themselves to cry is causing dismay across social media.

In a video posted by @ginfueledbrat on Twitter, a white woman is seen crying before stopping abruptly and smiling.

TW // Potential trigger to racial trauma pic.twitter.com/1YGYVxTOEO — 🩸Nintendo Bratty Switch🩸 (@ginfueledbrat) June 15, 2021

This video is one of many that’s been shared on the platform that follows the new trend. Ultimately, what started out as a funny, lighthearted trend has now become a topic of conversation among social media users. Many online are sharing their thoughts on the videos, most of which surround the topic of how white women have a history of faking distress and, ultimately, causing harm to Black people.

Imani Barbarin, or @Imani_Barbarin, a Black woman, shared another video on Twitter of the trend, saying it is nothing new to see white women fake cry.

“This is not a trend, this is just our lives,” Barbarin said.

This “trend” is chilling. It’s more of a threat. pic.twitter.com/pwyzRrXrdq — Imani Barbarin, MAGC | Crutches&Spice ♿️ (@Imani_Barbarin) June 16, 2021

In May 2020, a white woman named Amy Cooper was walking her unleashed dog in Central Park. A Black man, Christian Cooper, who was also in the park bird-watching, asked the woman to put her dog on a leash. Amy Cooper soon became upset after Christian Cooper started filming her. In the video that Christian Cooper recorded, Amy Cooper can be heard saying, “I’m taking a picture and calling the cops. I’m going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life.” This sparked a massive debate on social media, alleging that Amy Cooper knowingly put Christian Cooper in danger by exaggerating distress in a police call.

Incidents like this have happened on several occasions throughout history. A number of Twitter users expressed their concerns on the platform.

“White people ‘acting like they’re in distress’ gets Black people shot,” user @KingLouXI said.

User @ginfueledbrat said to “kill it [the TikTok trend] with fire.”

That Tik Tok trend where white women cry then instantly stop crying to show off how great they are at fake tears, kill it with fire. — 🩸Nintendo Bratty Switch🩸 (@ginfueledbrat) June 15, 2021

Others, like @lexicon91, expressed their love for the trend, as it allows white women to “tell on themselves.”

“Unpopular opinion, but I love to see white women giving one another a global platform to tell on themselves. Archive these videos and pull them out when a white woman tries to weaponize her tears,” they said.

Unpopular opinion, but I love to see white women giving one another a global platform to tell on themselves. Archive these videos and pull them out when a white woman tries to weaponize her tears. https://t.co/grauQwZxCA — Alex Webster (@lexicon91) June 16, 2021

