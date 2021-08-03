young woman pouring honey and corn syrup into dish (l) removing bottles with honey from ice bowl with caption "It's been 3 hours" (c) young woman squeezing honey from bottle with caption "oh yeah" (r)

@jorimezuda/TikTok

TikTok’s frozen honey trend is fun, but it’s just honey

Frozen honey is going viral on TikTok. You probably don't need a whole bottle.

Audra Schroeder 

Audra Schroeder

Internet Culture

Published Aug 3, 2021   Updated Aug 3, 2021, 2:41 pm CDT

TikTok has zeroed in on its latest food hack: frozen honey. And it now comes with a warning from health experts that consuming too much could give you diarrhea.

This food hack is one of many that’s seeped out of TikTok. Some people simply freeze honey in the bottle (or in a water bottle) and then squeeze it out to eat. Several tutorials show TikTokers adding corn syrup or Kool-Aid to the honey to help its consistency and flavor. The account daveyrz has experimented with several different frozen flavors.

@beccabright2002

#honeyinabottle #frozenhoney #honeybee #fyp #trend

♬ original sound – beccabright2002
@jorimezuda

Reply to @angelmagallon221 @daveyrz How to make Frozen honey #freeze #tutorial #bottle #cornsyrup #syrup

♬ original sound – ✨JORI✨
Some videos are just visually satisfying, and it seems this trend is linked to ASMR and mukbang videos. Eating raw honeycomb is also popular. (If you are not a fan of mouth or food sounds this trend is not for you.)

@jonathan._.linares

Follow if you wanna see a part 2 👍🏻#summer #honey #satisfyingvideo #frozenhoney #candy #fypシ #foryoupage #xyzbca #trending

♬ original sound – Jonathan linares

Seems like an easy summer treat, though many of the videos come with disclaimers that ingesting the honey led to upset stomachs. “Note to self: don’t eat three mouthfuls of honey in the morning, it will cause urgent bowel movement,” said lalaleluu.

Kristin Kirkpatrick, a registered dietitian, told NBC that in “small amounts” honey is good but consuming a whole bottle or more (especially with added corn syrup or another sweetener) can lead to “gastrointestinal distress.” The consistency of frozen honey is also not great on the teeth.

@lalaleluu

Reply to @sqiudward_smells Note to self: don’t eat three mouthfuls of honey in the morning, it will cause urgent bowel movement

♬ original sound – Lala

Still, it’s massively popular on TikTok; the frozen honey tag has been viewed more than 630 million times, and there have been some inventive (though not entirely edible) takes on the hack. But, as this chaotic frozen honey tutorial confirms, it just tastes like honey.

Audra Schroeder

Audra Schroeder is the Daily Dot’s senior entertainment writer, and she focuses on streaming, comedy, and music. Her work has previously appeared in the Austin Chronicle, the Dallas Observer, NPR, ESPN, Bitch, and the Village Voice. She is based in Austin, Texas.

