‘I hope we both die’: The Mountain Goats’ ‘No Children’ goes viral on TikTok

TikTok is home to many revived and remixed songs. But a 2002 Mountain Goats track is an unlikely revival.

The song “No Children,” from the group’s 2002 album Tallahassee, is a propulsive track about a divorce, infused with singer John Darnielle’s pointed lyrics. “In my life, I hope I lie/And tell everyone you were a good wife/And I hope you die/I hope we both die” is one sample lyric.

As Vox details, the song saw popularity on TikTok earlier this year, but this month it went truly viral, as Gen Z took comfort in it and puzzled over it. Even more unlikely: The song has inspired a dance trend.

The Mountain Goats, founded by Darnielle in the early ’90s, also has a pretty die-hard fanbase, and you’d think that when your favorite band’s song goes viral in another context, there’d be some gatekeeping. Refreshingly, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

The 54-year-old Darnielle told Vox that he’s not one to contemplate virality that deeply: “If I’m sitting here thinking about my own virality too much, then I’m going to wind up stewing in an ocean of self-contempt.” That said, he added that he’s not going to try to capitalize on the moment by joining TikTok.

“There is a certain joy in sort of feeling like, well, the kids have got a thing going on that I’m not going to fully get,” Darnielle told Vox. “But I can just enjoy watching. I think people fear getting older and fear that they’ll feel left out, but there’s a kind of buoyancy in that left-out quality sometimes, if you ride it the right way.”

Lorne M please be advised that the Mountain Goats are in NY right now and are well loved by the TikTok Dancing Massive. Get well soon Ed & holler at me Lorne https://t.co/QzJPwukD9H — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) October 24, 2021

But the Mountain Goats haven’t been left out. Streams of “No Children” spiked on Spotify, and surpassed “This Year” as its most popular song. And there’s now a movement to get the Mountain Goats to replace COVID-positive Ed Sheeran as this weekend’s SNL musical guest, started by Darnielle himself. “TikTok Dancing Massive” has a ring to it.