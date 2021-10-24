People love the ‘sweaty man’ on TikTok who broke news of John Mulaney and Olivia Munn’s rumored split

A bald, sweaty, sick man broke the “news” to over a million people via TikTok that John Mulaney and Olivia Munn allegedly broke up after controversially coupling earlier this year. The rumor started on celebrity gossip Instagram Deuxmoi.
In September, Mulaney announced on Late Night With Seth Meyers that he and Munn were having a baby. The couple’s alleged split has not been confirmed.
“I’m sorry I’m sweaty, I’m very sick. I just wanted to take a break from being sick to say that it’s very objectively funny that John Mulaney and Olivia Munn just broke up and I hope I’m the one to break that news to you,” TikToker @jonathansaysyeet says in the video.
The viral TikTok by Jonathan, or @jonathansaysyeet, has more than a 1.3 million views and got the rumor mill churning across social media and even some tabloids.
In a true mark of viral success Jonathan—whose sweat droplets glowed in the light of his sunset lamp—quickly became a memeable icon over on Twitter.
“I saw a bunch of tweets about ‘a sweaty man told me they broke up’ and I was like ‘weird’ and uh..now I understand,” commented @dontevenbotherdude.
Jonathan looks significantly healthier in a follow up video where he does a bit of self roasting. Jonathan said he’s been referred to on TV as “the sweaty bald man from TikTok” and pulls up a tweet from someone who said, “I choose to believe the clammy oracle.”
He also explains that he discovered news of the split on the Deuxmoi subreddit and claimed to confirm it with a couple of friends who work in the industry.
The blind item post he saw read: “This A list comedian who was previously in a relationship with a pregnant woman called it quits because the guy was caught cheating with another woman. She’s pretty famous, I’d day an A list celebrity herself, but probably not an obvious choice in the public’s eyes. I work in publicity and had to say something.”
Neither Mulaney nor Munn has responded to the breakup speculation or cheating allegations.
“There’s a lot more light in my eyes knowing that I have cause John Mulaney and Olivia Munn’s team to tailspin this morning,” the clammy oracle said. “… I’m sorry I did this, I really wanted attention.”
Jonathan did not respond to an immediate request for comment via TikTok comment.
