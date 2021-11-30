‘Shhh we don’t need customers asking for this’: Starbucks worker allegedly reveals customers can modify any breakfast sandwich in viral TikTok, dividing viewers

People on TikTok are divided over a viral video of a Starbucks worker who revealed customers are allowed to modify their breakfast sandwich order.

The TikTok posted by @messydirtyhair shows her unwrapping a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich and using tongs to remove the yellow cheese slice. She proceeds to heat up the cheese-less sandwich and package it up for the customer.

“Did you know Starbucks can modify any breakfast sandwich for you,” she said in the video caption.

The video and a follow-up post each have more than a million views on the video-sharing app.

https://www.tiktok.com/@messydirtyhair/video/7033475172858400006

A comment, which @messydirtyhair verified, clarified that workers are only allowed to take things off of the item, but can’t swap the sandwich bread or meat.

Several fellow Starbucks workers responded to @messydirtyhair telling her that she shouldn’t have revealed modifications are allowed since it’ll lead to extra work.

“Why would you do this to us,” one person wrote.

“Shhh we don’t need customers asking for this,” another commenter said.

In a follow-up video replying to a comment with the same sentiment, @messydirtyhair called out “lazy” workers and proved to viewers that the computer system the company uses to take orders does in fact allow modifications.

The video shows her clicking the “hot breakfast item” section, choosing a sandwich and half a dozen modification options appear on the side including sriracha, avocado spread, cook open-faced, extra toasted, no meat, no cheese, and no egg.

“I can’t believe baristas are still fighting me in the comments…here’s your proof. Now do your job!” she said in the video.

https://www.tiktok.com/@messydirtyhair/video/7034180427543874822

Several baristas backed her up in the second video, saying the modifications aren’t all that difficult or time-consuming to do.

“I personally don’t mind this or modifies drinks. All I ask is the customer be patient while we make what you asked for,” a fellow barista said.

“Have they just never had a customer who is dairy free or vegetarian, it’s not that difficult to do,” a commenter said.

Customers with food restrictions who didn’t know modifications were allowed replied to @messydirtyhair with grateful comments for sharing the information.

“Y’all pressed thinking people are picky when some of us are lactose intolerant and just don’t want diarrhea,” a commenter wrote.

Another commenter praised @messydirtyhair for “helping people with dietary problems be able to get food with substance at Starbucks.” The person said she thought she couldn’t get anything other than a pastry at the coffee shop because she can’t eat eggs. “You’re doing gods work,” the person added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Starbucks via email and @messydirtyhair via TikTok comment.

