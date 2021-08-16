Starbucks worker reveals ‘one of the strangest drinks’ they’ve ever made on TikTok

A Starbucks employee shared a “strange” drink order on TikTok, gaining 12,000 likes and 4.5 million views on the platform in just three days.

“Y’all wanna see one of the strangest drinks I’ve ever made?” the text overlay and text-to-speech effect on @kenmixtape’s video asks.

The recognizable ingredients include milk, syrup, vanilla bean powder, ice, espresso, and caramel drizzle. @kenmixtape, a popular TikToker with over 550,000 followers, says in the text overlay that the drink is essentially a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino with espresso and caramel, which they dubbed a “Caramel Macchiato Frappuccino.”

Commenters pointed out that the drink is essentially an espresso ice cream. “That’s brilliant,” one said.

Many viewers were underwhelmed with the drink and were left waiting for the order “to get strange.”

And other viewers who say they are baristas gave examples of some truly odd drink orders.

“One of my regulars gets a trenta cup with 16 shots of espresso, 8 pumps white mocha, no ice, fill the rest w/ iced coffee,” one wrote. “cup of ice on the side.”

Another wrote that they had a customer put espresso in a very choice beverage. “That’s not strange at all,” they commented. “I had someone come in yesterday and ask for a venti lemonade with 2 shots of espresso.”

And another Starbucks barista assured viewers that “this is not a complicated drink to make so plz don’t feel weird ordering it!!”

Other commenters pointed out that the drink made in @kenmixtape’s video is also awfully similar to an affogato, or a beverage made with ice cream and espresso shot—which has been an existing Starbucks menu item for years.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @kenmixtape about the video.

