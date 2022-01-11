TikToker says hack to getting ‘huge’ coffee from Starbucks for just $3 worked in viral video

TikTok is no stranger to Starbucks hacks. The app is filled with people either sharing their favorite drinks, secret ones, or ways to get discounted beverages. One TikToker posted a video of a venti drink, claiming she got it for $3.

Venti drinks are usually priced at around $6.

In the short clip, the creator, Gabriela Macedo (@gabipmacedo), shows off her iced coffee and the sticker on the side of it featuring what’s in it. The drink includes a triple shot of espresso, six pumps of caramel sauce, and oat milk in a venti cup.

The TikToker apparently first saw the drink hack on TikTok and tried it herself.

“I got this from TikTok and it did work. Just $3 for this huge coffee from Starbucks. It’s really good,” she wrote in the text overlay of the clip.

Her video has since been viewed over 50,000 times.

However, many in the comments section believe that the $3 drink is not even worth it.

“As a Starbucks employee depending on the location I was told to fill by line and the rest with ice so it’s mostly ice,” one said, to which the TikToker responded: “I am in San Diego/CA and I can tell it was full and not just with Ice.”

“Definitely get the most for your money when you just order iced espressos and cold foam or cream,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Macedo via TikTok comment.

