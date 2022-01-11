A large Starbucks cup with coffee.

@gabipmacedo/TikTok

TikToker says hack to getting ‘huge’ coffee from Starbucks for just $3 worked in viral video

Venti drinks are usually priced at around $6.

Moises Mendez II 

Moises Mendez II

Internet Culture

Published Jan 11, 2022   Updated Jan 11, 2022, 1:45 pm CST

TikTok is no stranger to Starbucks hacks. The app is filled with people either sharing their favorite drinks, secret ones, or ways to get discounted beverages. One TikToker posted a video of a venti drink, claiming she got it for $3.

Venti drinks are usually priced at around $6.

In the short clip, the creator, Gabriela Macedo (@gabipmacedo), shows off her iced coffee and the sticker on the side of it featuring what’s in it. The drink includes a triple shot of espresso, six pumps of caramel sauce, and oat milk in a venti cup.

The TikToker apparently first saw the drink hack on TikTok and tried it herself.

“I got this from TikTok and it did work. Just $3 for this huge coffee from Starbucks. It’s really good,” she wrote in the text overlay of the clip.

@gabipmacedo

Starbucks cheap coffee 🙌🏼 #starbucksdrinks #starbuckstiktok #starbuckstips

♬ som original – Gabriela Macedo

Her video has since been viewed over 50,000 times.

However, many in the comments section believe that the $3 drink is not even worth it.

“As a Starbucks employee depending on the location I was told to fill by line and the rest with ice so it’s mostly ice,” one said, to which the TikToker responded: “I am in San Diego/CA and I can tell it was full and not just with Ice.”

“Definitely get the most for your money when you just order iced espressos and cold foam or cream,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Macedo via TikTok comment.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot

2021 Year in Review
‘I am not doing this for attention’: Viral TikTok shows teen realizing she has a picture with Michigan school shooter, sparking debate
‘I’m a barista not a pharmacist’: TikToker calls out sick customer for coughing on merch, ordering ‘medicine ball’ at Starbucks
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.
Share this article
*First Published: Jan 11, 2022, 1:36 pm CST

Moises Mendez II

Moises Mendez II is a recent graduate from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY. He is a freelance journalist based in New York City writing about everything from music to LGBTQ issues.

Moises Mendez II