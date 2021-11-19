‘I refuse to do cold brew’: Viral TikTok shows Starbucks workers having to deal with containers of cold brew spilling out

If you’re working with liquids in a place like Starbucks, chances are that at some point, something is going to spill or leak. In the case of a viral TikTok, sometimes that includes a big container of cold brew—a scenario that, for many baristas, is all too common.

A couple of days ago, Chanelle Montgomery posted a TikTok of that very scenario happening. In the video, we see a stack of containers containing cold brew (which is called a toddy) with at least one of them leaking out the cold brew. Montgomery’s co-worker grabs a mop to clean up the spill, which is quickly spreading.

A brief glance at the comments section features other Starbucks employees who have run into similar problems or have experienced their cold brew containers leaking, which they say indicate are fairly new versions of a model that already worked perfectly fine.

“bro whoever designed these and gave them the ability to continue pulling when something is wrong… smh,” Sam Colis commented.

Others were grateful that the new containers hadn’t reached their Starbucks locations yet, while Montgomery wished for the old containers to come back.

There were even some attempts to diagnose what might have gone wrong with the toddy containers to leak, pointing to certain factors like the filter and putting in too much water when preparing the cold brew.

In a Reddit post from about six months ago, someone posted a very similar situation happening with their cold brew toddy.

The Daily Dot reached out to Montgomery via TikTok comment and emailed Starbucks for comment.

