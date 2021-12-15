‘That’s when I quit’: Starbucks worker reveals customer’s 52K order in viral TikTok

A Starbucks customer placed a colossal order totaling, wait for it, $52,000 dollars. Yes, $52,000—the amount of a brand new car, enough for a down payment on a house, one person’s salary for the year all spent on loads of sugar-coated caffeine.

“Yeah no i’d say we’re closed sorry,” one commenter said.

In a viral TikTok, a Starbucks employee shows viewers a screen with the order contents and total cost. The person in question ordered 9,576 venti Caramel Frappuccinos. The subtotal before taxes came out to $52,189.20.

In the next clip, @esha__crosby shows the dozens upon dozens of drink stickers they printed out for the abnormally huge order. “Rip to ur sticker machine,” a person commented.

While some commenters speculated that the video may be a stunt to get views on TikTok, one person pointed out that, “this has to be real because they PRINTED the tickets.”

It’s unclear whether the Starbucks location even has enough supplies on hand for 9,576 drinks and whether the Frappuccinos will even stay frozen by the time the 9,576th drink is blended and served.

“All except the last 10 are going to be melted by the time y’all finish,” a person in the comments section said.

One commenter made the point that Starbucks should establish a catering company “bc customer b doing this and getting made when we dont finish in 5 mins.”

The viral TikTok has more than 266,000 views on the video-sharing app.

“IM DONE, this person needs to be my sugar Daddy,” @esha__crosby wrote as the caption.

A few other workers expressed their own experiences with outlandish orders.

“Lmao this beats my 74 drink order at my store for sure ! Omg I hope y’all are okay after this,” a commenter wrote.

“I REMEMBER ONE TIME I DID THIS AND I CRASHED THE COMPUTER,” another said.

Others said they would have declined the order or done their best to not get roped into helping.

“I would simply refuse to make that order. I’d cancel and say we don’t have the ingredients lmao,” a commenter said.

“That’s when I would mind my business on register and not try to go on bar for [the] rest of my shift,” a person said.

Despite the jokes about quitting, it seems @esha__crosby and their crew made it through. “10k fraps later,” @esha__crosby said in a follow-up comment.

Despite many comments asking for a video update, the TikToker has yet to do a storytime about the situation.

The Daily Dot reached out to @esha__crosby via Instagram direct message and to Starbucks via email.

More fast food news