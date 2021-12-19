‘The alcohol taste is pretty much gone’: TikToker reveals hack to make soju taste like water

A TikToker shared a hack that apparently makes soju taste like water.

In a now-viral video that’s been viewed over 5 million times, Ashley (@ashyizzle) showed her viewers the hack—which she called “dangerous” in a comment. She also told viewers to “drink responsibly” in her video.

First, she said, get a whole lemon and use the soju cap to drill a hole in one of the ends. Then ask for fresh soju—which Ashley claimed has the least sugar. And finally, squeeze the lemon juice into the soju cup.

“The alcohol taste is pretty much gone,” a narrator over the video said. “Don’t underestimate the power of soju.”

Since Ashley’s video went viral, other TikTok users said they’ve tried to replicate it. For the most part, those who have done the hack said it works well. Other commenters, meanwhile, said soju is already easy to drink on its own and doesn’t need anything else.

“My first time drinking this…” wrote one person. “I thought it was water and downed the bottle.. I was not ok.”

“Bruh I drank 2 bottles and next thing you know, I’m sleeping with my head in the toilet bowl,” another user said.

After some commenters wrote that soju on its own is already powerful enough, Ashley clarified that her video is a “fair warning to everyone.”

“When you said ‘don’t underestimate the power of soju’ I felt that in my soul,” one commenter said.

“Soju is already too easy to drink,” wrote another TikToker. “This gone make me black out.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker for comment on her viral tip.

Today’s Top Stories