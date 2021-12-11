‘I’m never buying from Shein again’: TikToker finds bug infestation in Shein order

A TikTok creator got a lot more than she asked for when her Shein order had a surprise tucked away—a nest of bugs concealed in her clothes.

The video, which has garnered 1.7 million views on TikTok, seemingly shows a nest of small insects crawling across a garment delivered in a Romwe bag, in a manner that at least one commenter described as “moving glitter.” The poster, @k.arelynn, described them as “hairy ants.” In a follow up video, she shared an update on the story, one she said her followers had been “bugging” her to share.

“People have said this has happened to them and Shein did nothing so I’m assuming I’m just another customer they won’t believe but if you guys look into this, many people have actually had this bug problem because of some sort of Romwe-Shein dispute going on,” a text overlay on the video reads.

She addresses some of the concerns people had—like the fact that it was in a Romwe bag, because both Romwe and Shein are owned by the same company.

“I’m not telling you to stop buying from Shein, because I’m probably not going to stop buying from Shein either, but it could happen to someone else, and the reason I posted it was because Shein was—I was talking to a robot when I was trying to message them and tell them about this,” she said. “They reached out and long story short, they said they were going to ‘investigate,’ so I’m just waiting on that. I doubt I’m getting a refund.”

Some commenters on the original video were concerned about the bugs infesting her home—she said she had to record because she was “shook.”

“Ok but like why are you recording and letting the bugs get all in your house in a dragging it outside I would be in a full panic,” one commenter wrote.

Others took the unfortunate opportunity to make jokes at her expense.

“Girl that’s sheaint,” one commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @k.arelyn via Instagram DM regarding the video, as well as to Shein directly.

