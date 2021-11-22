‘Seems sus’: TikToker says they found secret room in school bathroom

What do you see when you look into the secret room in the school bathroom? A TikToker’s viral video series has people speculating.
Last week, a man named Eduardo posted a video titled “what i found in the school bathroom.” He walks into a stall, and next to the toilet is a small entryway, its door already open. A sign inside the cramped space says “Enter” in marker, with an arrow pointing into the space. The TikTok has more than 20 million views.
The comment section is heavy on Among Us references, as well as El Chapo jokes. “OOOO SOMEONE HAS HEEN [sic] VENTIN,” said one commenter, referencing the vent ability in Among Us.
And there’s the obvious prompt: “Dude make a video of you going in duh.”
In a follow-up video, he goes further inside, showing mostly darkness; then there’s a jump scare at the end. In another video, he again ventures into the space, but shows only darkness. Of course, commenters think they definitely saw something in there.
“YOU CANT TELL ME YPU [sic] DONT SEE THE FACE,” said one.
Other TikTokers dueted the video, or pretended they were in the same building.
Is this a Being John Malkovich situation? An Among Us goof? A troll? We’ve reached out to Eduardo for comment.