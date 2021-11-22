‘Seems sus’: TikToker says they found secret room in school bathroom

What do you see when you look into the secret room in the school bathroom? A TikToker’s viral video series has people speculating.

Last week, a man named Eduardo posted a video titled “what i found in the school bathroom.” He walks into a stall, and next to the toilet is a small entryway, its door already open. A sign inside the cramped space says “Enter” in marker, with an arrow pointing into the space. The TikTok has more than 20 million views.

https://www.tiktok.com/@sr.kingeduar/video/7032099297269157166

The comment section is heavy on Among Us references, as well as El Chapo jokes. “OOOO SOMEONE HAS HEEN [sic] VENTIN,” said one commenter, referencing the vent ability in Among Us.

And there’s the obvious prompt: “Dude make a video of you going in duh.”

In a follow-up video, he goes further inside, showing mostly darkness; then there’s a jump scare at the end. In another video, he again ventures into the space, but shows only darkness. Of course, commenters think they definitely saw something in there.

https://www.tiktok.com/@sr.kingeduar/video/7032851877746478383?is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6891292833719813638

“YOU CANT TELL ME YPU [sic] DONT SEE THE FACE,” said one.

Other TikTokers dueted the video, or pretended they were in the same building.

Is this a Being John Malkovich situation? An Among Us goof? A troll? We’ve reached out to Eduardo for comment.