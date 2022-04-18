‘Influencer hunger games’: Revolve Festival, attended by Kim Kardashian, draws Fyre Fest comparisons in viral TikTok

Is Revolve Fest the new Fyre Fest? Video from the fashion brand’s Coachella event has users thinking of cheese sandwiches and unfinished tents.

Celebrities are known to flock to the annual fashion party thrown by Revolve to coincide with the California music festival. Photos on the Daily Mail show Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner attending over the weekend.

But a video posted by @madisoncrowleyphoto shows another side of the event. A short caption reads “Revolve x Fyre Fest. Teatime to come.”

In the video, packs of well-heeled young people stand around the desert setting looking angry and confused. When two buses roll in, there’s a mad dash in the crowd to be the first ones on.

https://www.tiktok.com/@madisoncrowleyphoto/video/7087402198807924014

“Influencer hunger games,” commented @kellenjohnson360.

“Why do I have second hand anxiety,” wrote internet personality @seranakerrigan.

Los Angeles magazine’s Joseph Kapsch tweeted that sources were reporting: “Influencers stranded in the dirt with no water, under the hot sun for HOURS.”

BREAKING @LAMag #Coachella Dispatch: Sources on the ground telling us there is apparently drama going down at Revolve Festival, that "sinks to level of Fryre Festival." Influencers stranded in the dirt with no water, under the hot sun for HOURS, waiting for buses that aren't… — Joseph Kapsch (@JosephKapsch) April 17, 2022

Ty Dolla Sign and Bia were scheduled to perform at Revolve Fest on Saturday, according to Billboard. Jack Harlow and Latto were set to take the stage Sunday.

Users were delighted by the influencer misfortune.

@user6319086763903 wrote, “Dear FBI man in my phone please keep bringing me to this side of TikTok thank you.”

@bbyybandzz said, “Keep me on revolve fyre tiktok.”

The Daily Dot contacted @madisoncrowleyphoto via Instagram direct message and reached out to Revolve via their marketing email for comment.