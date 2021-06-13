Racist Karen has explosive meltdown, calls Ross manager ‘f*cking Black b*tch’

A viral TikTok shows an angry, racist Karen verbally attacking a Ross manager, who calmly asks her to leave.

The TikTok, posted by P or @maddens.mama, received about 1.5 million views and 250,000 likes in one day. She captioned it, “Karen tests my sister the MANAGER. Seek help boo.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@maddens.mama/video/6972670461700246790?is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6893174052191438341

After the Karen shouted in her face, calling her a “no good motherfucking bitch,” the manager simply said, “please leave.”

“Oh I’m leaving,” the Karen snapped back. “You’re going to be leaving soon too, I promise you that.”

As she collected her purse and purchases from her shopping cart, the Karen continued yelling at the manager, accusing her of being the racist one.

“Fuck you, you fucking Black bitch,” she shouted before walking out the door. But that wasn’t enough because she reentered the store to continue shouting racist insults before exiting again.

The manager’s response: “OK, have a nice day.”

Viewers were shocked at how calm the manager stayed.

“How the hell did you stay so calm,” one commented. Another said, “She so mad she didn’t get u mad.”

One user questioned why the Karen was able to stand there ranting for so long.

“And where is the ROSS SECURITY that’s always standing at the door when you walk in???” they commented.

“She clearly kept going because she wanted a reaction out of the girl,” another said. “I’m happy she didn’t give her one. Black woman excellence.”

