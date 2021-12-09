‘And I have the audacity to sit in the front of every class’: TikToker realizes her professor’s recorded lectures all feature her arriving late

An engineering student went viral for dunking on herself for being late to class. The student realized her professor’s recorded lecture repeatedly showed her arriving late to class, so she made a compilation video.

“I just realized every recorded lecture has a clip of me arriving late to class,” Christine (@christinemarie1509) said in the TikTok.

The compilation shows a masked Christine, usually holding a coffee cup, hurriedly walking down the aisle, swinging her backpack off, and plopping down in one of the front two rows.

Based on the timestamp of the recordings, it seems Christine is usually only a few minutes late, though one recording showed she came in about a 25 minutes in.

“And I have the audacity to sit in the front every class,” she added.

The video has more than 4.8 million views and over 7,500 comments. Christine posted the video with the caption, “this is embarassing.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@christinemarie1509/video/7037533438357867823

One person comically specualted that the only reason she even noticed “this repeat offense being recorded” is because she had to find the recording to see what she missed because of her lateness.

Another theorized that there’s at least one person who watches all the lectures and “has formed a crush on you for this. He probably is on the lookout for you every lecture.”

“This made me cackle,” Christine replied.

The comments section of the video were a mixed bag of people being upset about her lateness, some being understanding, and other making jokes.

“It’s not hard to be on time,” a commenter said.

“1/ she PAYS to be there. whether its ‘disrespectful’ doesn’t matter cuz only she gets consequences 2/ Better late than never,” a commenter wrote.

“You say embarrassing I say iconic,” another wrote.

And here’s the standout comment that people immediately started flaming: “I divorced a woman who was late for everything. I can’t stand stupid people.”

In a follow-up video, Christine gave an explanation for her late habit.

“I posted this TikTok literally not even thinking twice about it. I was like, ‘I’m gonna get maybe 50 views if I’m lucky.’ And now here I am having to explain myself as to why I’m always late,” Christine said.

Christine said she was happy to give more context and explained that she stays up really late and likes to “snooze an alarm or two in the morning.”

“I just have a lot going on like a lot of people do, but engineering school is not easy, it’s a lot of work and then internship and then also I’m pursuing a side hustle at the moment, so it’s just a lot of time is being spent late at night working on all the things that I have to do,” Christine said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Christine via Instagram direct message.

Today’s Top Stories