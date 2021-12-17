‘I’d be mad if I had pissy waffles too’: TikToker surprises partner with pregnancy test under his waffles, sparking debate

The internet has seen a number of weird and wild pregnancy announcements, but one TikToker may have taken it to the next level when she hid her pregnancy test under her partner’s waffles.

TikTok user Robbie or @oh_yeahitsrobbie2 uploaded footage of her partner’s reaction as he attempted to eat his breakfast. He wasn’t happy.

The video received 1.5 million views and 20,000 comments as of Thursday. Robbie has about 13,400 followers on TikTok.

“Why’s this shit so fucking hard?” Robbie’s partner asked as he tried to cut a bite of waffle. Robbie can be heard chuckling as she averted the question and pointed out that she put butter on the waffles.

Her partner looked disgusted as he continued trying to cut the waffles, until he heard a weird sound underneath. When he found the pink test underneath, he asked, “What the fuck is that?”

Robbie can be heard laughing again, but her partner was not amused. He asked her again what it was, and she responded, “What’s it look like?”

“Why’s it in my food,” her partner responded, still looking shocked and disgusted at the surprise.

Robbie told him it was a pregnancy test. Her partner’s response was to ask again why it was in his food, adding, “What’s that mean, you’re pregnant?”

Robbie said yes and explained that she wanted to surprise him, but her partner still wasn’t feeling the love yet.

“Bro it’s piss on there,” he said, gesturing to the plate.

Robbie sounded annoyed, raising her voice to say, “It’s not piss. It’s the drop kind.”

Her partner was just as annoyed and snapped back at her, but they ended up talking over each other.

“You just ruined the whole (surprise),” Robbie said, but her partner disagreed, snapping, “You ruined my food.”

Viewers mostly sided with Robbie’s partner and some said Robbie definitely ruined the surprise. Others said they’d be mad too if they found a pregnancy test in their food.

Unrecorded

Unrecorded

“I’d be mad if I had pissy waffles too,” one viewer commented.

Another wrote, “He not wrong for being mad.”

Another viewer pointed out that Christmas could have been a good opportunity for a pregnancy surprise.

“Christmas next week. Putting it in a gift box don’t make sense?” they commented.

In a second TikTok video, Robbie shared footage of her singing a Christmas song to her partner, who she said in the on-screen text still hadn’t said anything about her being pregnant.

User @oh_yeahitsrobbie did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

Today’s Top Stories