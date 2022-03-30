‘I’d rather be ghosted’: Man shares his ‘polite’ breakup text to Hinge date in viral TikTok, sparking debate

A man on TikTok shared his “polite” way of telling a Hinge match he’s no longer interested in them. The message sparked a debate among viewers.

The TikToker, known as Connor Moynihan (@connormoynihan4), shared a screen recording of him typing the message out. The now viral video’s caption reads, “Isn’t this easy?”

“It was great meeting you, I don’t think we are a great match though, have a good one!” Moynihan wrote in a text message to the Hinge date.

The TikToker described the breakup text as “politely letting someone know you aren’t interested in them,” in the video’s on-screen caption.

The TikTok video received nearly 347,000 views as of Wednesday. Viewers were divided on whether the breakup text was better than being ghosted.

“Prefer a text like this over ghosting every day,” one viewer commented on the video in support of the text.

“Yesss this > ghosting/ leading them on too long,” another viewer commented.

One viewer wrote, “People don’t realize that being ghosted hurts way more than a simple not interested text.”

But other viewers didn’t agree, saying they’d rather just be ghosted.

“I’d rather be ghosted,” one comment read.

One TikToker asked, “am i the only one that would rather be ghosted?”

“I would rather be ghosted. Like we went on one date! you don’t owe me an explanation nor do I care to have one,” someone else said.

More importantly: Several viewers who are women commented that they don’t feel comfortable sending breakup texts like Moynihan’s because they worry about their dates reacting badly.

“The only reason I have hesitated to do this at times is because some guys react aggressively or have harrassed me,” one viewer said.

In response, Moynihan wrote, “That’s a good point. As a mature and well adjusted guy I really appreciate texts like this, but some boys are unhinged and shouldn’t be on hinge.”

“I did this and he broke my car window lol I’m not putting someone’s feelings over my sense of safety ever again,” another viewer commented.

“If only this actually worked for women… I’ve never met a guy (even a kind nice guy) who’s actually taken that well,” another woman wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories